China's Power Plays: Oxford Analytica, Webinar

China’s presence and its power is evident across the world, and it is still growing. What does this mean for governments and businesses worldwide? A series of three webinars.

Register https://www.oxan.com/insights/chinas-power-plays/

You can choose to register for a time zone that suits you and we recommend joining all three sessions to maximise the benefit of the series. Once registered, you will receive email confirmation, followed by instructions on where to find the in-depth briefings 7 days before each webinar.

By attending this series, you will be able to answer the following critical questions:

This series will benefit those who are in foreign and defence ministries, intelligence agencies, as well as senior executives and those involved in government affairs, legal services and finance, public policy.

How will established powers respond to China becoming more present, and more powerful, in their regions? And what implications will this have for enterprises seeking to do business with East and West?

Today, China is the largest trade partner for many developing countries from the Middle East to Africa and Latin America. It is also a substantial trade and investment partner for Europe and North America, although the relationship has become clouded by concerns over the competitive challenge posed by protectionist China, its authoritarian ways and its desire for technological mastery. There is also Western discomfort over the extent to which China has built influence in international and regional organisations from the Arctic to Latin America.

Yet its arrival in these regions has also stirred two resident powers, India and Russia, creating complications and opportunities in two important bilateral relationships for Beijing. Will China face resistance if it pushes too hard or too fast?

Away from the Eastern Pacific, China faces different challenges and opportunities in Asia. Its underdeveloped western regions need better connections and markets if they are to catch up with the eastern coastal regions that power the national economy. The desire for prosperity and security has propelled China to seek closer ties with Pakistan and Sri Lanka, as well as the states of Central Asia—where it has been welcomed.

China’s greatest interests lie in its immediate neighbourhood. It is determined to recover Taiwan, to avoid foreign encroachment in North Korea, to check Japan and to assert sovereignty over the waters that it claims in the East and South China Seas. The first island chain is vital to China’s security in the face of US maritime power. This region has seen China at its most assertive in recent years, leveraging commercial heft and increasingly military might to change established realities. Should we expect more of the same in the next few years?

Context

In the last two decades, China has taken giant strides forward economically, technologically, diplomatically and militarily. It is a trading power without peer. It is a leader in 5G technology. Through the Belt and Road Initiative, it has become a development champion. It has built influence in regional and international organizations the world over. And it has modernized its huge armed forces. Chinese influence is felt in the domestic politics of developed states, from Australia to Europe and North America. For many developing states, it is the principal investor and trade partner. It is also a country that recently has been more open in articulating its desire for leadership and respect around the world.

This three-part webinar series will look at China’s objectives and interests in three concentric circles: in East and South-east Asia; in Southern Asia and Central Asia; and in the West and wider world.

Series format

Each session will be moderated by Nick Redman, Director of Analysis at Oxford Analytica, featuring Senior Analyst Benjamin Charlton and a specialist from Oxford Analytica’s global expert network.

Background briefings

Each session will be supported by a background briefing curated by our team of expert analysts who produce our flagship publication, the Oxford Analytica Daily Brief. These in-depth briefings will be circulated to attendees in advance of each call and will be available both as the written articles published in the Daily Brief, and as audio recordings.

Register for the series

You can choose to register for a time zone that suits you and we recommend joining all three sessions to maximise the benefit of the series. Once registered, you will receive email confirmation, followed by instructions on where to find the in-depth briefings 7 days before each webinar.