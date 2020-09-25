 Skip to main content

COMMENT: Why grand challenge technology programs never reach success to the extent desired?

Comment picked from Swarajya Magazine

"Being a part of the scientific team of the country for several decades, by observation of why grand challenge technology programs never reach success to the extent desired is mainly not due to lack of understanding the technology or the required skilled and intelligent people. We have plenty of them. THE MAIN REASON IS THE LACK OF HONEST LEADERSHIP AND PRESENCE OF RIGHT PERSON AT THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME. There are many instances in which highly qualified intelligent PhDs(foreign & Indian) occupy the seat of power but are dishonest to the core and are only interested in self promotion and killing the raw talent. We have to address this problem seriously, in fact many a times I have found untold hero's from very less known colleges who contribute to the system. Another factor which bogs down the system is the presence of the grand old retired personal in various chairs who want to influence everything and run according to their whishes. Its good to get advice from seniors but they are not content with that but would rather like to do back seat driving. In fact such people get into selection committees and get their own people at vantage positions. Still many issues can be discussed, their is no end until we accept the mistakes and correct it as soon as possible."

-- Ramesh Vasudeva Rao

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country.

Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects.

The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered.

Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul attack in…
241 comments
Read more

Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
44 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel
Published March 22, 2013


A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana. 
The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making. 
For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops. 
The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the flow of the…
53 comments
Read more