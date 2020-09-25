COMMENT: Why grand challenge technology programs never reach success to the extent desired?

Comment picked from Swarajya Magazine









-- Ramesh Vasudeva Rao

"Being a part of the scientific team of the country for several decades, by observation of why grand challenge technology programs never reach success to the extent desired is mainly not due to lack of understanding the technology or the required skilled and intelligent people. We have plenty of them. THE MAIN REASON IS THE LACK OF HONEST LEADERSHIP AND PRESENCE OF RIGHT PERSON AT THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME. There are many instances in which highly qualified intelligent PhDs(foreign & Indian) occupy the seat of power but are dishonest to the core and are only interested in self promotion and killing the raw talent. We have to address this problem seriously, in fact many a times I have found untold hero's from very less known colleges who contribute to the system. Another factor which bogs down the system is the presence of the grand old retired personal in various chairs who want to influence everything and run according to their whishes. Its good to get advice from seniors but they are not content with that but would rather like to do back seat driving. In fact such people get into selection committees and get their own people at vantage positions. Still many issues can be discussed, their is no end until we accept the mistakes and correct it as soon as possible."