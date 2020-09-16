Continuation of Crimes of Occupied State in Pakistani Occupied Kashmir – By Junaid Kamal

The arrest of Tanveer Ahmed and Safeer Kashmiri for taking down the Pakistani flag is not the first nor the last. These tactics of the occupying state have been going on for seven decades and as long as the occupiers are determined to continue their occupation, the freedom fighters The struggle will continue and the occupier will continue to be arrested, tortured, killed and kidnapped. The worst known principle of occupation is that when the people of the occupied territories endure slavery in silence, the occupiers remain silent. The strategy is to plunder the resources. When the voice against this looting and occupation begins to be raised, the occupier suppresses that voice with all his might. A ruthless and murderous state like Pakistan, not only from the state of Jammu and Kashmir under its occupation. The looting of resources continues, but the arrest of Tanveer Ahmed and Ambassador Kashmiri is a continuation of this state repression and terrorism.





In addition to the brutal killings of young students studying for freedom and salvation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir Gilgit-Baltistan after 2,000 years, political prisoners were sentenced to 70 years in prison and brutal state violence against peaceful protesters. The people are beginning to know the intentions of the perpetrator of the occupying state that whenever the struggle for freedom and salvation is organized, then the oppression of the occupying state will intensify.





Arif Shahid, president of the Liberation Front National Liberation Conference, was shot dead in the neck by occupying forces in Rawalpindi using silencer weapons. Sarfraz Ahmed was shot dead by Rangers in Clifton Chowk, Karachi. The officers were arrested after the video went viral, but on August 14, the President of Pakistan ordered the release of the officers, although the case was in court. Moaz Ali’s body was found in Lahore by Ashiq Hussain. Killed in Hyderabad, dozens of students on their way to Islamabad for education were either found dead or publicly murdered, last year Hamza Imtiaz was assassinated by the son of a general by assassins It is a link to perpetuate the occupation intentions that the students of Pakistani Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, by getting acquainted with the glorious history of the state, organize the people in the context of this history that the illegal occupation will be multiplied.

The Occupying Power forcibly abducted some youths in Neelam and Khowai Ratta areas adjacent to Ceasefire Law, but left them in an unknown location due to public protests. These incidents expose the ruthless state’s intentions. That if the national liberation movement starts to be organized, a series of enforced disappearances will start here as well as in occupied Balochistan. In the areas near Ceasefire Law, women are also subjected to sexual harassment but the media does not approach it. Such incidents do not come to light due to the fact that the people there are forced to live under military pressure. Last year, a young girl was raped by soldiers at Holar Kotli. A brave young girl raised her voice against her. The military post was removed from Holar as a result of mass protests.

In addition, over the past five years, there has been a sharp rise in violence against the people and political organizations that have raised their voices against slavery and for basic people’s democratic rights through peaceful political struggle, which suggests that the occupier’s occupation As the movement becomes more organized and strong, the repression of the occupying state will intensify.

A horrific demonstration of state violence was staged in Muzaffarabad-Rawalkot-Mirpur against students who raised their voice for student rights. Students were beaten, charged with tear gas and shelling. Was tortured

In addition to the baton charge, bullets were fired at the JKLF’s peaceful march in Rawalpindi, seriously injuring dozens of peace protesters and martyring long-time JKLF activist Naeem Butt.





In addition, on the call of the People’s National Alliance in October 2019, thousands of people gathered in Muzaffarabad to stop the peaceful march from the university to the assembly, batons were charged and clashes between protesters and security agencies continued throughout the day. Bullets and shells rained down, seriously injuring dozens of people and martyring one civilian. Three dozen workers were arrested and subjected to inhumane torture, with 80 percent occupying army soldiers in police uniforms on duty for commando torture. In the darkness of the night, when the PNA leadership was holding a press conference, the military commandos carried out a murderous attack. The brave journalists stood firm and became the shield of the leadership, otherwise the entire leadership present there would have been killed that day.

The Occupying Forces of Pakistan have laid siege to every city in the ten districts of Pakistan from all sides. At the beginning and end of each city, there are military brigades and checkpoints, which indicate heavy occupation aimed at any city. Is to suppress the voice against the occupier.

In addition, the agency is still in power in Gilgit-Baltistan. Violence against those seeking rights is commonplace. Iftikhar Karbala Baba Jan and a dozen of his associates were arrested in the name of the struggle for civil rights to establish false and baseless cases. He has been sentenced to seventy years. Access to treatment is not given in the hospital.





Other liberal leaders and activists are completely banned from political activity under black laws such as Schedule IV and cannot leave their district without the permission of the DC.

Pakistan’s brutal state has no qualms about crimes such as massacres, enforced disappearances, dumping of mutilated corpses, but there is no such protest movement within the state that raises its voice and is easily suppressed. If the occupier’s occupation is hurt, the occupier will increase the intensity of repression and violence, and this occupier is so filthy, cruel and painless that he does not bring any international law to mind, in the past Bangladesh and now In Balochistan and Waziristan, we have clear examples of this, from which we need to learn. The people of the state of Jammu and Kashmir have to learn from the Baloch movement and organize, because from the assassination of Arif Shahid to the state terrorism of the occupying state Is a continuation of which will increase with the passage of time against which the organized masses will close.





