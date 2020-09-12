Don’t under estimate thieves, they are smart













When a bunch of thieves steal a buffalo at night, first thing they do is remove bell from buffalo neck.





Then one of the thieves runs in west direction ringing the bell. Rest of them run eastward with the buffalo.









It’s dark so all the villagers run west behind the noise of the bell. After a while thief carrying bell throw the bell in jungle and runs away. Villagers find the bell and enter the jungle.





At the other end of the village, thief runs away with buffalo.









Our buffalo: Food, Shelter , Education, Jobs , Healthcare , Infrastructures, Women safety and empowerment, Covid, Inflation, Economy, Development....





Buffalo Bell: SSR, Rhea, Kangana, Thackeray, Karan Johar, Taimur, Bollywood, Drugs, Sunanda Pushkar....





Thief: News channels







