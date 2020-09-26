The European Council’s breakthrough recovery fund deal could have implications for business that are more far-reaching than you think. In our report on European Politics after COVID-19, we provide a vivid scenario narrative of how the compromises made at the summit (and after) could re-shape business risks and business competition in Europe.
- Gain insight – through a vivid scenario narrative – into how COVID-19 could reshape European politics
- See an analysis of how such political shifts in Europe could affect business competition and risk
- Discover what business risks could arise from severe stress scenarios such as a European trade war with China
Comments