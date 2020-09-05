



Here are a few forgotten, archaic insults for us to use, excavated especially for this administration. Enjoy



DORBEL, noun, a scholastic pedant, a dolt, from the Dictionary of the Scots Language. Also used interchangeable with the word "dunce"

DRUXY: adjective, usually referring to wood or timber, having decayed spots in the heartwood, according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, but once used to describe people who may seem good on the outside but are rotten within.

CRAPULOUS: adjective, debauched, marked by intemperance, especially in eating or drinking, from Merriam-Webster Dictionary

FOPDOODLE: noun, a stupid or insignificant fellow; a fool; a simpleton, from Webster's Revised Unabridged Dictionary.

GORMLESS: adjective, lacking intelligence, stupid, from Merriam-Webster Dictionary

GROAK: verb, to look at someone with a watchful or suspicious eye, from Merriam-Webster Dictionary.

HONEYFUGGLE: verb, to deceive, cheat or swindle, from Merriam-Webster Dictionary

SCOBBERLOTCHER: noun, someone who avoids hard work like it's their job, from Dictionary.com

SORNER: noun, a person who takes meat and drink from others by force or menaces, without paying for it, from Black's Law Dictionary

SNOUTBAND: noun, Old English term for a person who is always interrupting other peoples conversations, from Dictionary.com

WANDOUGHT: noun, A feeble, puny, weak creature; a silly, sluggish, worthless man, another word for impotence, from the Dictionary of the Scots Language.



