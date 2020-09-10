Indian Political Leaders and Public

Very beautifully constructed message
First read From Top to bottom then from Bottom to Top.
See the difference. Not you will know the fact..
Start..
〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️
Leader: Yes now the right time has come .
Public: Will you loot the Nation ?
Leader: Oh No .
Public: Will you work for us .
Leader: Yes, very much .
Public: Will you increase the prices & cost of living ?
Leader: Don't think about that .
Public: Will you provide us jobs & livelihood ?
Leader: Surely will do that .
Public: Will you do Scams & do misappropriations .
Leader:Are you mad, absolutely not .
Public: Can we believe in and trust you ?
Leader:Yes .
Public: Oh, our leader .
The leader won the election and returned elected
Now read from Bottom to Top.
😃😃😃😃😃
