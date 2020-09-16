 Skip to main content

Info wars are comming to India

Earlier this month, when the Chinese ambassador was given easy air-time on a business news channel, it was evident their next target could be: the Indian media.

Unlike India, China knows how to buy influence with the Indian media, businesses and academics. These are obvious targets.

But it is the media that needs careful watching, given that most media houses are struggling to survive.

There's absolutely no reason why the Chinese will not try and entice this lot to peddle their theories.

That is why, dear reader, your support to Swarajya is now more important than ever. We want to build a media outfit, with you by our side, that can stand up for narratives we believe to be right, with India at heart.

Subscribe for as little as Rs 99/month or Rs 999/year and see us bat for India.

We need you - please do back us and join us in disrupting their intentions.
Support Swarajya
Alternatively, you can sign-up to be a Patron and get 12 months uninterrupted digital access, podcasts and a 6-month digital subscription that you can gift to your friends and family - this is a great way to support our efforts.

