Info wars are comming to India

Earlier this month, when the Chinese ambassador was given easy air-time on a business news channel, it was evident their next target could be: the Indian media.
Unlike India, China knows how to buy influence with the Indian media, businesses and academics. These are obvious targets.
But it is the media that needs careful watching, given that most media houses are struggling to survive.
There's absolutely no reason why the Chinese will not try and entice this lot to peddle their theories.
