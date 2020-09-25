 Skip to main content

Manipur’s Delimitation Puzzle Requires the Widest Possible Consultation

Concerns about the usage of estimated population and what that will mean for the distribution of seats cannot be addressed during a pandemic.
Representative image. Photo: Flickr/shankar s. CC BY 2.0
Representative image. Photo: Flickr/shankar s. CC BY 2.0

The Union government’s decision to rescind a 2008 order that deferred delimitation in Manipur along with three other northeastern states including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland took everyone by surprise. In the normal course of affairs, these states would have faced delimitation after the first census taken after 2026. However, the sudden change in Jammu and Kashmir’s constitutional status necessitated delimitation there and for reasons that remain unclear, also prompted the government to conduct the exercise in other states where it could not be completed after the 2001 Census.

The decision to conduct the delimitation exercise just before the next census, that too in the middle of a pandemic, is inappropriate and is, even otherwise, deeply flawed from administrative and legal perspectives. Moreover, while the 2008 order deferred the exercise due to concerns about the breakdown of law and order if flawed census data were used, the decision to rescind that order refers to only the improvement of law and order and is silent on the quality of the 2001 Census. Is there more to the proposed delimitation in Manipur than meets the eye?

Manipur comprises of a small valley that accounts for 10% of the state’s area and for about 60% of its population. The Meiteis dominate the valley. The surrounding hills are populated by several Naga and Kuki tribes. Some of the hill districts reported very high growth rates in the 2001 Census, which sharply increased their population share at the expense of the valley.

The civil society, as well as political parties based in the valley, opposed the use of the 2001 Census for delimitation that would have resulted in the loss of five seats to Naga-dominated areas. The threat posed by “Greater Nagaland” to the territorial integrity of the state, which had triggered massive protests in June 2001, would have added to the urgency of stalling delimitation.

More in Politics :

https://m.thewire.in/article/politics/manipur-delimitation-puzzle-consultation

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country.

Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects.

The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered.

Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul attack in…
241 comments
Read more

Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
44 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel
Published March 22, 2013


A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana. 
The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making. 
For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops. 
The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the flow of the…
53 comments
Read more