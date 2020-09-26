Neighbourhood Focus- Ananta Center

Source: Ananta Center, Delhi





AFGHANISTAN



China donates $7m in food aid to Afghan flood victims

Afghanistan Times | 20th September

China has donated foodstuff including wheat and rice to the flood-affected people in Afghanistan, Afghan officials said.

Bahauddin Jilani, state minister for disaster management, said that totally 5,266 tons of wheat and rice were donated at a cost of 550 million Afs.

He said that the foodstuff was on the way and would arrive in Afghanistan before winter.

Jilani emphasized that the foodstuff would be certainly distributed to the needy people.

Wang Yu, Chinese ambassador to Kabul, said that his country would remain committed in cooperation with the people and government of Afghanistan.



World Urges Humanitarian Ceasefire, Halt to Civilian Casualties

Daily Outlook Afghanistan | 22nd September

On International Peace Day, the global community has urged a humanitarian ceasefire and end to the ongoing bloodshed that has been claiming innocent lives in Afghanistan.

The United Nations Assistant Mission for Afghanistan (UNAMA) on its twitter handler wrote: “As we celebrate International #PeaceDay, a reminder of the toll war is taking on #Afghanistan’s civilians. We're concerned by high numbers of civilian casualties and urge parties to take immediate measures to protect them, and create conducive atmosphere for #Doha peace talks.”



Abdullah Abdullah: A Number of Released Prisoners Returned to The Battlefield

The Khaama Press | 23rd September

Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation said, a number of released Taliban prisoners had returned to the battlefields.

“I do know the exact number but I am aware that some released Taliban have returned to the battlefield, which is a violation of the agreement that they had made,” Abdullah told an online conference with the U.S. Council on Foreign Relations on September 22.

Under the U.S-Taliban agreement, the Afghan government has released 5000 Taliban affiliated members from prisons.

​​​​​ Afghanistan Times | 20SeptemberChina has donated foodstuff including wheat and rice to the flood-affected people in Afghanistan, Afghan officials said.Bahauddin Jilani, state minister for disaster management, said that totally 5,266 tons of wheat and rice were donated at a cost of 550 million Afs.He said that the foodstuff was on the way and would arrive in Afghanistan before winter.Jilani emphasized that the foodstuff would be certainly distributed to the needy people.Wang Yu, Chinese ambassador to Kabul, said that his country would remain committed in cooperation with the people and government of Afghanistan.Daily Outlook Afghanistan | 22SeptemberOn International Peace Day, the global community has urged a humanitarian ceasefire and end to the ongoing bloodshed that has been claiming innocent lives in Afghanistan.The United Nations Assistant Mission for Afghanistan (UNAMA) on its twitter handler wrote: “As we celebrate International #PeaceDay, a reminder of the toll war is taking on #Afghanistan’s civilians. We're concerned by high numbers of civilian casualties and urge parties to take immediate measures to protect them, and create conducive atmosphere for #Doha peace talks.”The Khaama Press | 23SeptemberAbdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation said, a number of released Taliban prisoners had returned to the battlefields.“I do know the exact number but I am aware that some released Taliban have returned to the battlefield, which is a violation of the agreement that they had made,” Abdullah told an online conference with the U.S. Council on Foreign Relations on September 22.Under the U.S-Taliban agreement, the Afghan government has released 5000 Taliban affiliated members from prisons.​​​​​

BANGLADESH



PM Hasina seeks ‘robust int’l collaboration’ to fight climate change

Prothom Alo | 25th September

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina sought robust international collaboration as she placed a five-point proposal to protect the planet from the adverse impact of climate change, reports BSS.

“To protect the planet and ourselves (from the adverse impact of climate change), I would suggest that political leadership must encourage robust international collaboration,” she said in her first proposal.

The premier made the proposal through a video message at a high-level virtual roundtable on climate action on the sidelines of the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.



Myanmar’s deployment of troops: Bangladesh seeks immediate steps by UNSC

Prothom Alo | 21st September

Bangladesh has sought immediate steps by the UN Security Council asking Myanmar to refrain from escalating the situation and targeting the Rohingya minorities in the pretext of security operation.

Bangladesh also urged the UNSC to remind Myanmar of their responsibility to protect its civilian populations during any military or security operations.

Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the UN in New York shared the "aide memoire" with the UNSC president on recent developments near the international border between Bangladesh and Myanmar on 15 September, according to the communication.

Prothom Alo | 25SeptemberPrime minister Sheikh Hasina sought robust international collaboration as she placed a five-point proposal to protect the planet from the adverse impact of climate change, reports BSS.“To protect the planet and ourselves (from the adverse impact of climate change), I would suggest that political leadership must encourage robust international collaboration,” she said in her first proposal.The premier made the proposal through a video message at a high-level virtual roundtable on climate action on the sidelines of the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.Prothom Alo | 21SeptemberBangladesh has sought immediate steps by the UN Security Council asking Myanmar to refrain from escalating the situation and targeting the Rohingya minorities in the pretext of security operation.Bangladesh also urged the UNSC to remind Myanmar of their responsibility to protect its civilian populations during any military or security operations.Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the UN in New York shared the "aide memoire" with the UNSC president on recent developments near the international border between Bangladesh and Myanmar on 15 September, according to the communication.

BHUTAN



Lyonchhen to address UNGA on September 25

Kuensel | 22nd September

Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering will address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25, themed “The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – confronting Covid-19 through effective multilateral action.”

The 75th session of the UNGA will commence from September 21 at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The UN will mark 75th anniversary of its founding with a one-day high-level meeting on September 21 during which Lyonchhen will address the event through a pre-recorded video statement.



Australia supports Bhutan in its COVID-19 preparedness, response and recovery

Daily Bhutan | 22nd September

Extending support to Bhutan in its fight against COVID-19, the Australian Government has supplied medical equipment in response to the Royal Government of Bhutan’s request for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The medical supplies, which include protective clothing, sanitising liquid and protective masks, reached Bhutan, and will support Bhutan’s implementation of its COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan.

Kuensel | 22SeptemberPrime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering will address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25, themed “The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – confronting Covid-19 through effective multilateral action.”The 75th session of the UNGA will commence from September 21 at the United Nations headquarters in New York.The UN will mark 75th anniversary of its founding with a one-day high-level meeting on September 21 during which Lyonchhen will address the event through a pre-recorded video statement.Daily Bhutan | 22SeptemberExtending support to Bhutan in its fight against COVID-19, the Australian Government has supplied medical equipment in response to the Royal Government of Bhutan’s request for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).The medical supplies, which include protective clothing, sanitising liquid and protective masks, reached Bhutan, and will support Bhutan’s implementation of its COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan.

MALDIVES



Maldives-India launch cargo ferry service

The Edition | 21st September

The governments of India and Maldives, jointly launched the maiden voyage of the 'Cargo Ferry Service'.

The launch was inaugurated via a virtual ceremony by the Indian Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge) Shri Mansukh L. Mandaviya and Maldives' Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Aishath Nahula.

Representatives from Tuticorin and Cochin ports, as well as officials from Maldives Ports Limited (MPL) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the ceremony as well.



India extends no-strings attached financial assistance of $ 250 million to Maldives

Maldives Times | 21st September

India on Sunday provided financial assistance of $ 250 million with no strings attached as budgetary support to the Maldives to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $ 250 million budgetary support was a response to the request made by President Solih to PM Modi for financial assistance to overcome the difficult economic situation in the Maldives. It is being provided under the most favourable terms possible to the Maldives, officials told ET.

The Edition | 21SeptemberThe governments of India and Maldives, jointly launched the maiden voyage of the 'Cargo Ferry Service'.The launch was inaugurated via a virtual ceremony by the Indian Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge) Shri Mansukh L. Mandaviya and Maldives' Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Aishath Nahula.Representatives from Tuticorin and Cochin ports, as well as officials from Maldives Ports Limited (MPL) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the ceremony as well.Maldives Times | 21SeptemberIndia on Sunday provided financial assistance of $ 250 million with no strings attached as budgetary support to the Maldives to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.The $ 250 million budgetary support was a response to the request made by President Solih to PM Modi for financial assistance to overcome the difficult economic situation in the Maldives. It is being provided under the most favourable terms possible to the Maldives, officials told ET.

MYANMAR



Suu Kyi Pledges More Than $758m Fund to Myanmar’s COVID-19 Battle

The Irrawaddy | 22nd September

Myanmar’s State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi has promised more than 1,000 billion kyats (US$758 million) to fight COVID-19.

Currently, the country is fifth in Asean in terms of COVID-19 cases after overtaking Thailand, which has reported more than 3,500 cases.

It is behind the Philippines, which has more than 290,000 COVID-19 cases, Indonesia with more than 249,000 cases, Singapore with more than 57,000 cases and Malaysia with more than 10,276.



Karen Ethnic Affairs Minister Candidates in Myanmar’s Yangon Square Off in Online Debate

The Irrawaddy | 24th September

Candidates competing for the post of Karen ethnic affairs minister in Yangon promised to bring equality and better social services to members of the minority residing in the commercial capital, during an online debate on Wednesday. It was the first-ever debate between rival ethnic affairs minister candidates.

Ethnic affairs ministers (EAMs) are the only members of state or regional governments that are elected directly to their positions. All other sub-national cabinet members are appointed by the President.

The Irrawaddy | 22SeptemberMyanmar’s State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi has promised more than 1,000 billion kyats (US$758 million) to fight COVID-19.Currently, the country is fifth in Asean in terms of COVID-19 cases after overtaking Thailand, which has reported more than 3,500 cases.It is behind the Philippines, which has more than 290,000 COVID-19 cases, Indonesia with more than 249,000 cases, Singapore with more than 57,000 cases and Malaysia with more than 10,276.The Irrawaddy | 24SeptemberCandidates competing for the post of Karen ethnic affairs minister in Yangon promised to bring equality and better social services to members of the minority residing in the commercial capital, during an online debate on Wednesday. It was the first-ever debate between rival ethnic affairs minister candidates.Ethnic affairs ministers (EAMs) are the only members of state or regional governments that are elected directly to their positions. All other sub-national cabinet members are appointed by the President.

NEPAL



SAARC Council of Ministers holds virtual meeting

The Himalayan Times | 24th September

Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali urged member states of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation to explore all viable options to hold the 19th SAARC Summit.

Delivering his opening remarks at an informal meeting of the SAARC Council of Ministers held virtually today, Minister Gyawali stressed the need to make SAARC an effective and result-oriented regional organisation capable of bringing visible changes in the lives of the people of South Asia.

Minister Gyanwali highlighted the need to forge deeper engagement among the member states to collectively fight Covid-19 and develop regional resilience to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic.



Nepal and Israel to ink labour deal for caregiver jobs

The Kathmandu Post | 25th September

Nepal is all set to sign a new labour pact with Israel, paving the way for Nepalis to work in the West Asian country.

The Cabinet on Tuesday decided to sign a new agreement with Israel to send Nepalis to work as caregivers. As per the decision made public on Wednesday, the Nepali ambassador in Israel will be authorised to sign the deal with the Israeli government.

According to Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Security Rameshwar Ray Yadav, both countries will soon sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to kick start the process.



China-Nepal border row: Nepal yet to offer official stand on missing border pillar

The Himalayan Times | 23rd September

The People’s Republic of China has built at least nine buildings on the Nepali land near Nepal-China border in Humla district of Karnali province in Nepal.

As per reports, the buildings have been built at a distance of around two kilometres from the border in Lapcha Limi area of Namkha Rural Municipality in the district.

Member of the House of Representatives Rangamati Shahi of Nepali Congress, who was elected from Humla, told THT Online she was informed by the Namkha RM chairperson that China has now claimed that the buildings have been constructed on its own land.

​​​​​ The Himalayan Times | 24SeptemberMinister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali urged member states of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation to explore all viable options to hold the 19th SAARC Summit.Delivering his opening remarks at an informal meeting of the SAARC Council of Ministers held virtually today, Minister Gyawali stressed the need to make SAARC an effective and result-oriented regional organisation capable of bringing visible changes in the lives of the people of South Asia.Minister Gyanwali highlighted the need to forge deeper engagement among the member states to collectively fight Covid-19 and develop regional resilience to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic.The Kathmandu Post | 25SeptemberNepal is all set to sign a new labour pact with Israel, paving the way for Nepalis to work in the West Asian country.The Cabinet on Tuesday decided to sign a new agreement with Israel to send Nepalis to work as caregivers. As per the decision made public on Wednesday, the Nepali ambassador in Israel will be authorised to sign the deal with the Israeli government.According to Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Security Rameshwar Ray Yadav, both countries will soon sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to kick start the process.The Himalayan Times | 23SeptemberThe People’s Republic of China has built at least nine buildings on the Nepali land near Nepal-China border in Humla district of Karnali province in Nepal.As per reports, the buildings have been built at a distance of around two kilometres from the border in Lapcha Limi area of Namkha Rural Municipality in the district.Member of the House of Representatives Rangamati Shahi of Nepali Congress, who was elected from Humla, told THT Online she was informed by the Namkha RM chairperson that China has now claimed that the buildings have been constructed on its own land.​​​​​

PAKISTAN



PM constitutes ‘Economic Outreach Apex Committee’ to promote economic diplomacy

The Nation | 24th September

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday during a meeting decided to constitute an ‘Economic Outreach Apex Committee’ headed by his special assistant Dr Moeed Yousaf as focal person to further promote economic diplomacy.

For coordination among various relevant federal ministries, provincial departments and others and for achievement of targets, it was also decided to constitute an Economic Outreach Coordination Group’, Prime Minister Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The important decisions were taken during the meeting chaired by the prime minister.



PM pitches plan to stop flow of dirty money

The Express Tribune | 25th September

Prime Minister Imran Khan proposed on Thursday a nine-point action plan to counter illicit flows of money from developing countries, revealing that over $7 trillion flowed out of developing countries illegally each year.

He said that the 26 richest persons in the world owned as much wealth as half the world’s population did, while around one billion people – almost 15% of the world’s population – survive in poverty, lacking the income and capabilities to live with dignity.



Pakistan hopes 'artificial obstacles' in holding Saarc summit in Islamabad will be removed: Qureshi

Dawn | 24th September

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday reiterated Pakistan's willingness to host the 19th summit of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) in Islamabad "at the earliest", expressing the hope that the "artificial obstacles" created in its way would be removed.

Speaking at a virtual informal meeting of the Saarc Council of Ministers on the sidelines of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Qureshi also stressed the need to adopt a regional approach through the platform of Saarc to tackle the numerous challenges facing the region, including the Covid-19 pandemic.

​​​​​ The Nation | 24SeptemberPrime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday during a meeting decided to constitute an ‘Economic Outreach Apex Committee’ headed by his special assistant Dr Moeed Yousaf as focal person to further promote economic diplomacy.For coordination among various relevant federal ministries, provincial departments and others and for achievement of targets, it was also decided to constitute an Economic Outreach Coordination Group’, Prime Minister Office Media Wing in a press release said.The important decisions were taken during the meeting chaired by the prime minister.The Express Tribune | 25SeptemberPrime Minister Imran Khan proposed on Thursday a nine-point action plan to counter illicit flows of money from developing countries, revealing that over $7 trillion flowed out of developing countries illegally each year.He said that the 26 richest persons in the world owned as much wealth as half the world’s population did, while around one billion people – almost 15% of the world’s population – survive in poverty, lacking the income and capabilities to live with dignity.Dawn | 24SeptemberForeign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday reiterated Pakistan's willingness to host the 19th summit of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) in Islamabad "at the earliest", expressing the hope that the "artificial obstacles" created in its way would be removed.Speaking at a virtual informal meeting of the Saarc Council of Ministers on the sidelines of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Qureshi also stressed the need to adopt a regional approach through the platform of Saarc to tackle the numerous challenges facing the region, including the Covid-19 pandemic.​​​​​

SRI LANKA