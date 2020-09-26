Pandemic will accelerate the rise of digital payments

Outlook

The COVID-19 pandemic will accelerate the switch to digital payments worldwide. Since cash is dirty, expensive to print and circulate, and more easily evades financial transparency norms, a growing number of businesses and consumers will switch to digital payments, even for in-person purchases.

As consumer preferences change, both service providers and retailers are adopting an omnichannel business model offering a seamless offline and online experience. These models depend on a secure and simple digital payments infrastructure. Cross-border services and goods trade, facilitated by online platforms, will also increase the use of cashless financial tools.