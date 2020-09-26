Pandemic will accelerate the rise of digital payments

Digitalisation of the global economy has increased the use of cashless payments worldwide
Source: Bank for International Settlements (BIS); Global Payments Report, WorldPay from FIS, January 2020
Outlook
The COVID-19 pandemic will accelerate the switch to digital payments worldwide. Since cash is dirty, expensive to print and circulate, and more easily evades financial transparency norms, a growing number of businesses and consumers will switch to digital payments, even for in-person purchases.
As consumer preferences change, both service providers and retailers are adopting an omnichannel business model offering a seamless offline and online experience. These models depend on a secure and simple digital payments infrastructure. Cross-border services and goods trade, facilitated by online platforms, will also increase the use of cashless financial tools.
Impacts
- As ever more businesses develop their digital presence, the cybersecurity needs of industry will multiply sharply.
- The popularity of digital wallets of companies such as Google, Apple and Facebook will intensify calls for tighter regulation of 'big tech'.
- Growing use of digital financial transfers should help reduce fraud, tax evasion and money laundering.
- Robust regulatory frameworks hold the key to wider adoption of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.
- Mobile money will remain important in emerging markets, where formal banking and digital access is constrained
Comments