Quote of the Day: Psychology of Power

Speaking to the Central Advisory in Industries in 1969, JRD Tata accurately captured the system that evolved: “Some of the causes of delay in coming to economic decisions in our country seem to lie in the psychological realm. There is such a thing as the psychology of power which motivates people: power of control and patronage, power to delay an application, power to hold up a file, power to keep people waiting in an ante-room, all of which are consciously or subconsciously treated as symbols of prestige and hallmarks of importance.”
The anterooms of ministers, bureaucrats and increasingly of top bankers are still fairly full. This psychology of delay still persists. What has changed somewhat is the freedom from the tentacles of the lesser bureaucracy.
