Remote Work Is Killing the Hidden Trillion-Dollar Office Economy


From airlines to Starbucks, a massive part of our economy hinges on white collar workers returning to the office

Steve LeVine

Steve LeVine


Image for post
Illustration: Mark Wang

Austin Was Destined to Replace Silicon Valley. Then the Pandemic Hit

Can the hottest boomtown off the coasts survive a recession—and a Covid surge?

marker.medium.com

It will save these companies leasing costs and their employees their commutes, but at what cost to the rest of the economy?

Office-dwelling road warriors — a primary profit center for the travel industry — are now home-bound Zoomers, resulting in a bloodbath for airlines and hotels.

How Remote Work Could Destroy Silicon Valley

The tech industry is built on serendipity. If workers flee the Bay Area, what’s left?

marker.medium.com

Regardless of the length of the recovery, it looks likely that airlines and hotels will have to shrink, die or reinvent. And, in a profound forced makeover, the cities will have to reimagine themselves as well.

