Resilience and decoupling in the era of great power competition

Techno-nationalist policies have also stirred fears in US academia’s lecture halls and research laboratories. About 360,000 foreign students are from China, roughly one-third of all foreign students at US universities. Furthermore, the US and China are connected through research cooperation. For example, Microsoft’s largest research center outside its home country is in Beijing, with 200 local scientists and around 300 fellows from the academic world.



But the two countries are now keeping their distance in the exchange of people and ideas. For instance, in June 2018 the US State Department shortened the visas permitted to Chinese post-graduate students in "sensitive areas" from five years to one. At the same time, US intelligence services warned against China‘s "thousand talent" initiative. The program, established for more than a decade, exists to tap into the knowledge of PRC citizens trained or employed overseas by encouraging researchers to return to China.



A White House report on "China‘s economic aggression" from June 2018 devotes two chapters to the dangers of undesirable knowledge transfers and warns: "The risks to national and economic security are that the Chinese state could attempt to manipulate even ignorant or unwilling Chinese citizens or put pressure on them to collect information that serves Beijing‘s military and strategic ambitions."



Decoupling attempts therefore go beyond the control of trade, capital and data flows. For example, the often opaque accounting practices of Chinese companies have prompted US Congressional initiatives to tighten the legal requirements and controls for foreign companies to list on US stock exchanges. Chinese companies such as Baidu that are listed on Nasdaq, the New York technology stocks exchange, are already looking to other stock markets to protect themselves from the prevailing anti-Chinese mood in the US. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has instructed the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board which holds state pension funds to stop investing in Chinese companies.



Convinced free traders like Robert Zoellick, who was the US Trade Representative during the presidency of George W. Bush, see the current trajectory leading to a new technological Cold War. Zoellick’s appointment as USTR in 2001 coincided with China’s entry to the World Trade Organization (WTO). Like many policymakers of that era, he had long hoped that WTO membership would bring China closer to the Western model through integration into the world trade order. Zoellick now warns of the progressive decoupling of their economies: "We are already in the age of the splinter Internet. I expect a decoupling of telecommunications, Internet and ICT services as well as 5G systems," he predicted in late 2019.



Zoellick‘s concerns are not only related to Trump‘s aggressive trade policy. Contrary to all the window-dressing by China’s President Xi Jinping on free trade and international cooperation, the PRC’s leadership is stirring up systemic competition with the West. The China model is also to be exported to other countries. Since it began opening up its economy in 1978, the CCP remained primarily concerned with securing its power at home. With the arrival of the digital age, the "Great Firewall" was added to the already-existing framework of information control. However, CCP strategists have since switched to the offensive and are in the process of creating a cross-border technosphere with Chinese characteristics.



The digital silk roads have an important role to play as China’s government seeks to export technologies such as 5G, and also its ideas about surveillance and control in the digital age. "Technology is making life for authoritarian regimes easier," says British historian Peter Frankopan.



According to a September 2019 study by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, China is by far the driving force behind the global spread of smart surveillance technologies. The Washington-based think tank’s study found 63 countries use Chinese control systems that work with artificial intelligence (AI). Huawei alone supplies 50 nations worldwide with surveillance technology. Of the buyers of Chinese technology, 36 countries are involved in Beijing‘s Silk Road initiative. Not all of them deploy it to suppress citizens’ freedom. But technology exports also include facial recognition and so-called "smart policing", i.e. access to and evaluation of large amounts of data for law enforcement purposes. "It is not surprising that countries with authoritarian systems and low political rights invest heavily in surveillance techniques using artificial intelligence," the Carnegie study states. Reporters from the Wall Street Journal found out in the summer of 2019 that "Huawei technicians have helped government officials in both Uganda and Zambia to spy on political opponents."

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated decoupling between the US and China. After all, protecting the health of their own people has become the main task of many governments. Even if nobody knows when and how the virus will be eradicated, it can already be said that resilience and above all adaptability will become new jokers in the geopolitical power poker and can have a lasting effect on its outcome.



The pandemic has highlighted the internal strengths and weaknesses of China, the US and Europe to the world. None of them have shown up well in this stress test. "The Covid-19 crisis augurs three watersheds: the end of Europe’s integration project, the end of a united, functional America, and the end of the implicit social compact between the Chinese state and its citizens", is the gloomy assessment from economist Arvind Subramanian, a former chief advisor to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and currently based at the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) in Washington, writing in an op-ed for the author network Project Syndicate. Even if one does not accept Arvind’s full conclusions, many would agree with his prediction that "all three powers will emerge from the pandemic weakened."

It therefore matters greatly for the relative balance of power which region finally emerges as hardest hit by the pandemic crisis and proves least able to withstand it. There are certainly differences that could also play an important role for the future international power structure. Apart from inner strength, it also depends on which social and economic model has proved to be particularly crisis-proof in the eyes of the world. "Weak, fractured societies, no matter how rich, cannot wield strategic influence or provide international leadership – nor can societies that cease to remain models worthy of emulation," Subramanian writes.



For former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, it is already foreseeable that neither a new Pax Sinica nor a renewed Pax Americana will rise from the ruins of the coronavirus crisis. In an article for the magazine "Foreign Affairs," Rudd predicts that China and the US in particular will suffer severe setbacks to their power ranking.



In April 2020, The Eurasia Group made one of the first comparisons of the resilience of individual nations in the pandemic at a presentation in New York. It found Scandinavian countries such as Norway had so far coped well with the crisis, while Germany, South Korea, Japan and Switzerland also were also proving resistant and adaptable to the virus. "The crisis-resistant countries combine a high level of political performance, social cohesion and good health care with low financial vulnerability. If there is one weakness in this group, it is the vulnerability of their economies to a global downturn," said Eurasia expert Alexander Kazan.



The two superpowers, the US and China, did not make it into the top 10 nations in Eurasia’s list, coming in at 11th and 12th place, respectively. Since then the US has fallen well behind with infections but also deaths rising rapidly.