Stoltenberg: "Under the Ice in the Arctic, You Have Some of the Most Dangerous Weapons in the World"

NATO presence

On the question of what NATO is doing differently in response to the challenges, Stoltenberg says NATO has strenghtened its ability to operate and be present in the High North.

He points to developments over the last years and how NATO, as part of the reinforcement of its collective defense, has invested in capabilities that can be used in the region.

“What we have done is strengthened NATO’s ability to operate in the High North with significantly more capabilities from land, air sea, on the sea and under the sea, all of that together with more exercises and a new command for the North Atlantic which also covers the Arctic. All of that has put us in a place where we can operate, where we can respond and where we have increased our presence,” he adds.

The large-scale NATO military exercise Trident Juncture took place in Norway in 2018. NATO has also established a new command for the North Atlantic, the Joint Forces Command in Norfolk, Virginia. The US and UK have deployed naval ships in the Barents Sea and countries like Norway and Denmark are investing in naval and air capabilities, Stoltenberg says.

Amid the challenges, The Secretary General says NATO always need to find a balance between avoiding increased tensions and being present.

"I strongly believe that we should continue to work and strive for avoiding further escalation, further increase in tensions, and therefore NATO always has to find a balance between being firm, being predictable, being present but at the same time to do that in a defensive and measured way and that’s exactly what we are aiming at through our presence in the Arctic."

"The paradox of the Arctic is that you have this tradition of cooperation, trying to work together, lower tensions, but you also know that under the ice in the Arctic, you have some of the most dangerous weapons in the world," Stoltenberg says in closing.

The Friends of Europe report authored by Paul Taylor launched Tuesday, September 8





https://www.highnorthnews.com/en/stoltenberg-under-ice-arctic-you-have-some-most-dangerous-weapons-world

