The attack on Amrullah Saleh is an attempt to sabotage Afghan peace efforts: Dr. Allah Nazar Baloch









Pro independent Baloch leader Dr. Allah Nazar Baloch condemned the suicide attack on Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh.





He said, in such a precarious situation in Afghanistan, when peace efforts are on the way to success, at such a juncture, the attack on Amrullah Saleh, is really a systematic and well-organized attempt to sabotage peace efforts.





Dr. Allah Nazar Baloch said that it is the same force which occupied the Baloch land and initiated our genocide, has destroyed the peace, prosperity and development of Afghanistan.





The Baloch pro independent leader said that the independence of Balochistan and the establishment of peace here will pave the way for lasting peace and prosperity in Afghanistan. Therefore, there is a need for the Afghan leadership to formulate a strong and lasting policy against the enemies of Balochistan and Afghanistan’s independence, peace and prosperity.