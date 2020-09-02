The Remarkable Rise of ‘Law and Historical Memory’ in Europe: Theorizing Trends and Prospects in the Recent Literature

1 The ethos of the legal profession in times of historical turbulence

Defending Nazis in Postwar Czechoslovakia: The Life of K. Resler, Defence Counsel Ex Officio of K. H. Frank by Jakub Drápal is a record of heroism displayed not on a battlefield but in what may sometimes prove a more challenging and demanding setting: in a courtroom, defending one of the most prominent figures of the genocidal Nazi regime. It is also a gripping tale of how law and its practice and history intertwine, and of the many questions that to this day continue to crop up around this tangled knot. How are the perpetrators of the most brutal crimes to be judged and punished? Does the law have in its arsenal the right tools to address cases of this kind? How are we to gauge the culpability of individuals for crimes committed by regimes? And how should the jurisdiction of national courts be delegated to international criminal tribunals? Drápal provides an in‐depth account of the personality, life, and professional career of Kamill Resler, and his book encourages a philosophical discussion of transitional justice with respect to law.

Drápal paints a vivid and precise picture of the world in which Resler lived from his earliest years, with all of the circumstances and events that helped to shape his personality. One cannot shake the impression, however, that what really made Resler an exceptional attorney and defence counsel was his unique attitude, character, sense of morality, intellectual integrity, and profound personal dignity, and that everything he went through amplified these qualities and brought them to the fore.

Obergruppenführer, Frank commanded the Nazi police apparatus in the Protectorate, including the Gestapo. After the war, Frank was tried, convicted, and executed. Comparing Frank's biography against Resler's makes for a powerful contrast, but it is only when we examine Resler's deportment towards Frank during his trial, after his sentencing, and immediately before his execution that we really come to appreciate the truly exceptional legal ethos of the hero of Drápal's book. Resler's case should also be analysed in the context of one of the foremost issues of transitional justice: the risk that efforts to bring those guilty of crimes to account morph into acts of revenge, flying in the face of all of the principles and values properly belonging in law and justice. This risk is particularly acute in the immediate aftermath of regime overthrows, when feelings of animosity and an urge to mete out penalties are at their strongest, even within the law enforcement community. To quote Drápal: Success in defence does not mean the client's acquittal, but ensuring that the trial proceeds fairly. In this case, K. H. Frank was sentenced according to the law and as a result of a fair trial. The arguments that Resler raised during the proceedings were related to all possible procedural and material flaws. After all, Resler realized that if Frank's conviction was to be seen as the result of a fair trial and not as an act of revenge, he needed to use all the tools the law made available to him. (p. 200) Central to Resler's story, of course, is his defence of the notorious Nazi criminal Karl Hermann Frank, one of the most prominent Sudeten German Nazi officials in the Protectorate of Bohemia and Moravia prior to and during World War II (pp. 96–147). Attaining the rank of, Frank commanded the Nazi police apparatus in the Protectorate, including the Gestapo. After the war, Frank was tried, convicted, and executed. Comparing Frank's biography against Resler's makes for a powerful contrast, but it is only when we examine Resler's deportment towards Frank during his trial, after his sentencing, and immediately before his execution that we really come to appreciate the truly exceptional legal ethos of the hero of Drápal's book. Resler's case should also be analysed in the context of one of the foremost issues of transitional justice: the risk that efforts to bring those guilty of crimes to account morph into acts of revenge, flying in the face of all of the principles and values properly belonging in law and justice. This risk is particularly acute in the immediate aftermath of regime overthrows, when feelings of animosity and an urge to mete out penalties are at their strongest, even within the law enforcement community. To quote Drápal:

Turning to more recent examples of situations of this kind, we cannot fail to recall the fate of Nicolae Ceaușescu and his wife, who were subjected to a lighting‐speed, impromptu show trial and shot immediately thereafter. As Ion Iliescu, a former Romanian President, put it, the show trial and execution were ‘quite shameful, but necessary’ in order to end the state of near‐anarchy that at that time gripped Romania.10 Another example worth recalling – albeit much less drastic – is the Polish memory law, colloquially referred to as ustawa dezubekizacyjna (anti‐dezubekization law), which significantly slashed pensions and benefits received by individuals who worked in the service of the totalitarian state from 22 July 1944 to 31 July 1990.11 The law applies in principle to every such person, regardless of the nature and duration of their collaboration, and has already been challenged in the Polish common courts of law as violating the guarantee of legal security, among other principles.

In addition to Frank's trial, Drápal's book recounts Resler's eventful career prior to and during the Nazi occupation of his native Czechoslovakia, and later, when his country found itself ruled by a communist regime. What is immediately striking is Resler's consistent approach to the defendants that he represented: an unwavering focus on utilizing whatever circumstances were available to improve their – usually dramatic – lot. Before World War II, Resler was defence counsel in some of the most publicized political trials in the First Republic, such as that of Bedřich Kalda, a high‐ranking official accused of embezzling state funds. Resler obtained a judgement partly in favour of his client but thereby landed himself in trouble as he was then himself accused of defaming government authorities. Fortunately, he was eventually acquitted of this charge (pp. 56–57).

Of course, Resler's most severe test came with the Nazi occupation of Czechoslovakia, at a time when a barrister's work was fraught with enormous risks and possible exposure to persecution. Still, Resler had no second thoughts about defending his discriminated Jewish compatriots (pp. 67–70). This aspect of Resler's career becomes doubly poignant when we read in Drápal's book that, ‘[o]f about 640 Jewish barristers practicing under the Bohemian Bar Association before the war, only 21 returned for the Association's first post‐war general meeting on 17 June 1945’ (p. 70). During the Nazi occupation, Resler also took part in proceedings that were drastically out of line with the principles of a fair trial. This is what he said about one such case in which the defendant was sentenced to die: ‘I was present for many death sentences, but none that were given so carelessly as this. It was a murder I observed that day’ (p. 81).

Despite his wartime experiences, when peace came, he displayed his usual commitment in defence of clients accused of collaborating with the Nazi regime, some of whom were indeed guilty. Resler was defence counsel in what was probably the most important case heard by the National Court in Prague, a special court established in June 1945 to judge a limited number of high‐profile individuals. This was the case of Richard Bienert, the last Prime Minister of the Protectorate, accused of supporting the Nazi movement, approving foreign occupation, organizing forced labour in Germany, and helping to steal property from the Czechoslovak State. Bienert's life was spared despite strong pressure on the court by the Soviets to have him executed. At the trial, Resler took pains to emphasize the moral dilemma faced by officials who, even when in alliance with an enemy regime, did their best to serve the interests of their native land, and whose actions should not therefore be seen simply as treason. In so doing, he touched upon yet another profound dilemma faced by those assessing the most controversial attitudes and decisions taken in dire historical circumstances, sometimes based on special regulations promulgated on the spur of the moment.

Drápal's book is a must‐read not only for practising lawyers and law students, but also for scholars exploring memory laws and legal governance of history, as it is not just a biography of an exceptional human being who, having endured dramatic circumstances, nevertheless found in himself the resolve to do good in this world – for this is how we should describe Resler's professional career. What the book also brings is a much‐needed exploration of the legal challenges and dilemmas faced by those attempting to deal with the consequences of historical events.

Another book to read on this subject is Michael Bazyler's Holocaust, Genocide, and the Law: A Quest for Justice in a Post‐Holocaust World, winner of the 2016 National Jewish Book Award in the category of ‘Holocaust’ and advertised by its publishers as an analysis of ‘the background of the Holocaust and genocide through the prism of the law’.12 The high point of this book is Bazyler's profound analysis of the questions and dilemmas, mostly of a moral and ethical nature, with which Resler struggled and which concern criminal responsibility related to the Holocaust and other post‐Holocaust atrocities, exploring also the responsibility (and guilt) of individuals: perpetrators, bystanders, order‐givers, and, to use the phrase coined by Daniel Goldhagen, ‘willing executioners’.13