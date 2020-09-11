Trade performance will be key to the recovery of GDP

Outlook

The vast majority of the world’s population was locked down for much of the second quarter (April-June), plunging the major economies bar China into recession.

India and the United Kingdom would be in deeper recession without net trade contributing positively (exports falling less than imports). Non-tourism services including finance and business services are key to these countries’ GDP and are outperforming tourism and manufacturing.

The contribution of net trade has fallen notably in Germany, Japan and South Korea due to their exposure to supply chain disruption and lower manufacturing demand.

Differences in the depth and shape of recession will inform policymaking. Goods exporting powers will seek new markets while governments who ran furlough schemes will aim to revive consumption swiftly.