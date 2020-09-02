 Skip to main content

US-China rivalry: The new normal in international politics


US-China rivalry: The new normal in international politics

The world is crossing the threshold into a new age of great-power competition between the US and China. However, the causes, policy implications and future prospects of this "new normal" in global politics remain complex and contested, says the new FIIA Report entitled Great-power competition and the rising US-China rivalry: Towards a new normal?

The report delves into the theoretical underpinnings as well as the geostrategic and geo-economic dynamics driving this great-power competition. It also explores future prospects for contestation and engagement in key issue areas, such as arms control, trade and sanctions. 

The publication includes contributions by nine international scholars, and has been edited by Project Director Bart Gaens and Research Fellow Ville Sinkkonen from the Center on US Politics and Power at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs. According to the editors, contestation is here to stay, whether one looks at the future of world order, the evolution of alliance politics, or modes of deterrence and coercion. 


Click : Download

You can download the publication on the FIIA website: https://www.fiia.fi/en/publication/great-power-competition-and-the-rising-us-china-rivalry

 

For further information, please contact the editors:

bart.gaens@fiia.fi
Tel. +358 9432 7788
https://www.fiia.fi/en/expert/bart-gaens

ville.sinkkonen@fiia.fi
Tel. +358 9432 7783
https://www.fiia.fi/en/expert/ville-sinkkonen

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country.

Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects.

The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered.

Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul attack in…
241 comments
Read more

Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
35 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel
Published March 22, 2013


A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana. 
The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making. 
For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops. 
The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the flow of the…
45 comments
Read more