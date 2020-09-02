US-China rivalry: The new normal in international politics

The world is crossing the threshold into a new age of great-power competition between the US and China. However, the causes, policy implications and future prospects of this "new normal" in global politics remain complex and contested, says the new FIIA Report entitled Great-power competition and the rising US-China rivalry: Towards a new normal?

The report delves into the theoretical underpinnings as well as the geostrategic and geo-economic dynamics driving this great-power competition. It also explores future prospects for contestation and engagement in key issue areas, such as arms control, trade and sanctions.

The publication includes contributions by nine international scholars, and has been edited by Project Director Bart Gaens and Research Fellow Ville Sinkkonen from the Center on US Politics and Power at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs. According to the editors, contestation is here to stay, whether one looks at the future of world order, the evolution of alliance politics, or modes of deterrence and coercion.





