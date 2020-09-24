Varna, Jati and Caste System --
Kalyan Viswanathan (1:57:41)
Every society has a caste system. There are inequalities in all societies; a few control the major portion of a nation's wealth. So why the hatred against Hindu 'caste' system? Kalyan Viswanathan presents a historical overview on how a non-existent 'caste' was introduced by the colonizers, the Portuguese in 18th century. Colonizers exploited the wealth of and impoverished the nation. The discourse was falsely posited as the Brahmins as the exploiters and the 'lower castes' as the exploited. Such a social organization is NOT validated by historical facts.
Kalyanaraman
https://tinyurl.com/y48p9gbv (Youtube Video: 1:57:41) Varna, Jaati & Caste System Webinar
Saturday, September 19th, 2020
Attended the excellent webinar. Here are the excerpts presented in 24 slides.
Source: https://www.facebook.com/501354624/posts/10159475580019625/?sfnsn=wiwspwa&extid=JZzmAAy9AOcyELqP
Comments