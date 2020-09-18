Contemporary Perspectives on New Monies and Global Cashlessness
Edited by Atreyee Sen, Johan Lindquist, and Marie Kolling
Foreword by Keith Hart
Full Text PDF
158 pages, (4.25'' x 7''), 5 figures, bibliog.
ISBN 978-1-78920-915-0 $14.95/£10.95 Pb Published (August 2020)
DESCRIPTION
Cashless infrastructures are rapidly increasing, as credit cards, cryptocurrencies, online and mobile money, remittances, demonetization, and digitalization process replace coins and currencies around the world. Who’s Cashing In? explores how different modes of cashlessness impact, transform and challenge the everyday lives and livelihoods of local communities. Drawing from a wide range of ethnographic studies, this volume offers a concise look at how social actors and intermediaries respond to this change in the materiality of money throughout multiple regional contexts.
Atreyee Sen is Associate Professor of Anthropology at the University of Copenhagen.
Johan Lindquist is Professor of Social Anthropology and Director of the Forum for Asian Studies at Stockholm University.
Marie Kolling is a postdoctoral researcher at the Danish Institute for International Studies in Copenhagen.
Download
Comments