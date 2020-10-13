13 of The Best Entrepreneur & Business Forums on the Web

One of the great things about the entrepreneur community is the willingness and desire to share the trials and tribulations of starting and running a business. From blogs to forums to podcasts and books, there is a lot of really great knowledge out there.

We’ve chosen eight of the best entrepreneur forums where you can ask questions, find info, and share your own stories.

Entrepreneur Forums: What You Should Know

There are tons of entrepreneur forums out there, all with different attitudes, beliefs, and styles. Depending on the kind of business you run, you might mix entrepreneurship forums with industry-specific business forums.

In order to figure out what works for you, look around on the forums. See if people are asking questions you're interested in — will you be able to both ask questions and contribute insight to others?

Don’t forget that new entrepreneur forums and communities pop up all the time, so you can stay on top of the latest places to hang out and always find the perfect fit for your needs.

Reddit is a community that's known for its cut-throat advice, snarky attitude, and brutal honesty. This is a bustling community of entrepreneurs who are intent on helping each other find the best solutions. Topics are organized into threads that anyone can start. Because honesty is prized so much in this forum, you're likely to find people who are willing to help — all from first-hand experience.

Why should you read it? Whether you have a specific question or are looking for information, you're sure to find interesting first-hand experiences on reddit. It's worth browsing around to see if other people are in the same boat as you are.

The Quora community is basically a place to ask questions and get answers. The genius behind Quora is that users can upvote answers that are the best.

Why should you read it? Whether you have a specific question or are looking for information, you're sure to find interesting first-hand experiences on Quora. It's worth browsing around to see if other people are in the same boat as you are.

EntrepreneurFix is the whole package — an entrepreneurship forum where you can get information on everything from specific business problems to how to unwind after a tough day. Various subforums make it easy to find exactly what you’re looking for and make getting the right info super time-efficient.

Why should you read it? EntrepreneurFix connects you with tons and tons of like-minded entrepreneurs. Some who’ve been in your place and can help you through the tough spots, and others who can gain from your unique insight.

Startup Nation is exactly what it's name implies - a great forum for anyone interested in learning about start ups.

Why should you read it? With over 83,000 users, you can bet the Startup Nation forum has information on just about ANY ISSUE that entrepreneurs face when starting up a business. There is quite a bit of basic information but there are also some good discussions around planning and marketing.

The Warrior Forum mainly covers internet marketing but is a useful resource for entrepreneurs looking to start an internet-based business. While the forums are free, they do offer a premium business forum for a onetime fee of $37.

Why should you read it? Referring to each other as warriors, the users on this forum are all about helping each other and sharing stories about their internet marketing and online business successes as well as failures. Be sure to check out 'The war room' with it's valuable articles and access to a few well known internet marketers.

The Young Entrepreneur forum is a place for young entrepreneurs to discuss a wide range of topics and connect with other young entrepreneurs from all over the world. They also offer two levels of premium membership.

Why should you read it? Young Entrepreneurs are quickly making their mark on the business world. With nearly 65,000 users and 270,000 posts this forum is certainly one of the most popular business forums for young entrepreneurs everywhere.

Startups is a UK based community with over 10 different forums. Asides from the general discussion forum which has 35,000 posts, the Rate My Website forum is the next most popular entrepreneur forum in the community and can provide you with candid feedback on your site.

Why should you read it? Based in the UK, this forum a great place to help connect with entrepreneurs from all over the world as well as get different perspectives on issues entrepreneurs may face. This is especially helpful for those looking to do business around the world.

The Fast Lane to Millions is a business forum designed for entrepreneurs to share their experiences in growing their businesses, as well as a place for them to document their successes and failures.

Why should you read it? Many participants in the Fast Lane to Millions are eager to get/share ideas and stories about money making strategies. Forum topics are dominated by building online businesses and discussions about real estate so if you are looking to make money through real estate, this may be a good place to check out.

The Retire at 21 business forums gives young entrepreneurs a chance to share stories about how they became online entrepreneurs as well as an open community to ask and answers questions about their experiences.

Why should you read it? The forums at Retire at 21 are saturated with valuable information related to website critique (90% of the post volume is in the website critique portion of the forum). This is a great place to go if you are starting an online business or if you are debating making changes to an existing online business.





