About curry puffs, samosas and patties.

Some time ago before the Covid19 lockdown the missus and myself went to the Secunderabad Club's Ratnadeep outlet to pick up groceries. The Club also has a bakery that makes excellent bread and some other bakery items. So we asked for our usual wheat bread and then for some patties. The steward replied that they have curry puffs not patties. But we could see the freshly baked patties stacked up and asked what was that? He replied they are curry puffs.





Now when I was growing up in Secunderabad we were brought up to believe that curry puffs were small deep fried maida wheat triangles with mince and peas filling. Even the venerable Secunderabad Club called them that. Samosas were large deep fried maida wheat triangles with vegetable, mostly potato fillings and served with chutney. Curry puffs were served with tomato sauce, now called ketchup.





Places like Haldiram and Bikanerwalla serve up superb mutter samosas, which are small unlike the big aloo 'laloo' samosas. They have a dry samosa with dried fruit laced with spices filling that crumbles and cracks open when bitten into. Its stays longer, but then who wants to eat yesterdays samosas, like who reads yesterdays papers? The India International Centre (IIC) is New Delhi’s favorite gathering place for the influential and once powerful. These days they have a baked samosa on the lounge menu these days. Its not quite the same as the deep fried cousin, but is nevertheless very delectable. The Irani samosa in Hyderabad, which I used to enjoy in famous places like Garden Restaurant and Bombay Bakery, is truly an evil concoction. The pastry is wafer thin of maida and deep-fried. It glistens with dripping oil, but eaten fresh and with a pauna tea is what heaven is made of.





The IIC bakery counter, where we I usually picked up 'curry puffs' calls them patties. These are flaky pastries with savory fillings. The IIC's mutton patties (very good) are rectangular, vegetable is triangular, paneer (very good) are semi circular, chicken (good) are round and the mushroom patties, thankfully rare, are passable. The IIC patties are huge and after one at tea there would hardly be any space for dinner. I have often picked up a freshly baked mutton patty from the IIC to head off with it to have tea with my daughter at her tony New Friends Colony apartment. We would cut the patty into two and wash it down with very lightly flavored and scented Darjeeling tea served in her exquisite bone china. She is above my pay grade.





The IIC too serves some excellent Darjeeling tea, but I have not tried cutting up a patty into two there, lest some retired Joint Secretary or editor gets offended. But while on Darjeeling tea, watching the former J&K governor Jagmohan, go about his tea preparation ritual is a delight. When he orders tea he gets an extra pot of hot water and a series of hot water exchanges take place between the teapots and cups. I am not still sure in what order? But his concentration is intense and highly focused. When he is done with his, he pours out a cup for himself and for others who might be sharing the table. I am not sure if the tea tastes any better, but it seems worth it after watching the ritual. Often I think it’s wasted as the IIC's teapots are of stainless steel. Few Clubs serve tea in ceramic pots with a tea cozy any more. Most dish up a BB chai. BB standing for bani baniyi. Like the biwi baniyi chai my wife makes first thing in the morning. The rest of the day I am a coffee drinker, except at the IIC where the coffee is really excreable. And at my daughters place as she doesnt serve me coffee on a principle.





Most Delhi patties tend to be huge. Nathu Sweets in Bengali market sells decent paneer patties, no doubt inspired by the owners shape and size, but Wengers at Connaught Place has some really good ones. But you need to stand in three different lines to choose, pay and collect. I sometimes think we are heading for a Wengers regime when written applications have to be made out to place an order.





Anyway, lets get back to patties. A patty is one of the following three: 1. A small rounded, flattened cake of food, especially one made from ingredients that have been previously ground, chopped, or minced: a hamburger patty; a peppermint patty. 2. A patty shell. 3. A small pie; a pasty. A shami kebab is more of a patty and less of a kebab. The round piece of chicken mince or aloo tikki at a MacDonald’s, if you are ever so unfortunate to have to go to one, is a patty. These are fried and ooze oil. In the old days the Kwality and Nirulas chains would serve a real evil deep fried masala mince patty with large onion and tomato slices for company and stuck between the sliced halves of a big bun, and call it a hamburger. I didn’t know better then, and really loved it.





In Hyderabad we have a really good deep fried dish called Luqmi or Lukhmi. You have to cough out the 'kh'. It’s a savory starter for a multi course Hyderabadi meal, typically served on four seater chowkis or low tables where you sit on the floor with the legs folded. It’s an excruciating way to enjoy a meal. Hyderabadi meals are usually superb but sitting at a chowkis is sheer hell. One Internet chef describes Lukhmi as "a typical odd-shaped samosa, mostly served as a starter in typical Hyderabadi weddings. The filling is made with minced lamb meat and other minimal ingredients. Combining all purpose flour, whole-wheat flour and semolina makes the outside. The filling has everything that Indian taste buds crave- simple, spicy, tangy. The outside is crisp, soft and chewy. We relished these hot Lukhmi with sliced onions, tomatoes and lemon wedges along with dates and refreshing sharbat-e-roohafza."





But a small correction is in order here. In Hyderabad the lukhmi is always rectangular and the stuffing is relatively small, not jam packed like in a samosa. The wheat pastry is allowed to display its wares and the mince is only in a supporting role. But washing it down with roohafza is not my idea of good taste. Particularly when you have to get the Dutch courage to sit down at a chowki with some much better stuff before that.





The Secunderabad Club might call its patties curry puffs, and the IIC its curry puffs patties, when a patty is the round thing that is the primary filler in a hamburger, but they both are good when fresh and really awful when they come out reheated in a microwave, when they turn into soggy cardboard. Then they can only compare with a hamburger patty.





And if you crave a hamburger when in the US or in places where the patty is not made of chicken, manufactured by a MNC chain like McDonald's remember this. The patty is produced by combining leftover meat trimmings, offal and other normally inedible parts and turning them into a slush. This thick slush is generously added to the mince you see in the commercials. The top rated CBSs "60 minutes" show showed how this is done. Just pass over the stuff. Eat a hamburger in a mom and pop joint. They are usually great and are all beef. I have no beef with a good quarter pounder grilled patty.





