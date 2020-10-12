Autonomous Systems in the Combat Environment: The Key or the Curse to the U.S.

Lieutenant General John M. Schofield, American Civil War commander, reflected in 1880 on a fundamental paradox he observed during the war and what it meant for the future of warfare. Schofield learned firsthand through his experiences during the first industrialized war of the modern era that regardless of how far warfare moved into the technological advancements of science, applying technological innovations would not make warfare more simple.[2] In fact, since modern improvements in warfare’s ways and means have evolved in number, variety, and influence, the labor of the military commander has increased instead of diminished.[3] This could not be truer than in the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), and particularly autonomous systems in warfare. As both artificial intelligence and autonomous systems advance at an astonishing rate, scientists and military leaders alike are working through the complexities to determine the best ways of implementing them on the modern battlefield. The complexity of warfare, especially considering inclusion of technology, forces us to ask the question: How does the U.S. military safely and effectively incorporate artificial intelligence and autonomous systems into combat operations given an adversary’s desire to incorporate them quicker in order to gain a worldwide advantage? This article will provide insight into how the U.S. military is answering this question and whether a suitable solution exists in this field of continuous evolution and controversy.

Artificial intelligence is a rapidly growing field of technology capturing the attention of international competitors, commercial venture capitalists, military defense experts, and policymakers. On 20 July 2017, the Chinese government released a strategy detailing its plan to take the world lead in artificial intelligence by 2030. Just a few months later, Russian president Vladimir Putin publicly announced Russia’s intent to pursue artificial intelligence technologies, stating, “[W]hoever becomes the leader in this field will rule the world.”[4] Similarly, the U.S. National Defense Strategy, released in January 2018, identified artificial intelligence as one of the key technologies that will “ensure [the United States] will be able to fight and win the wars of the future.”[5]

The technological race for a competitive edge in artificial intelligence and autonomous systems began long before the Department of Defense (DoD) shifted to a great power competition strategy in 2018.[6] Almost all academic studies in artificial intelligence acknowledge that no commonly accepted definition of the concept exists, in part because of the diverse approaches to research in the field. However, Section 238 of the FY2019 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), P.L. 115-232, provides a definition of artificial intelligence for the purposes of Section 238 as:

Any artificial system that performs tasks under varying and unpredictable circumstances without significant human oversight, or that can learn from experience and improve performance when exposed to data sets and/or an artificial system developed in computer software, physical hardware, or other context that solves tasks requiring human-like perception, cognition, planning, learning, communication, or physical action.[7]

Additionally, for purposes of this article, the term autonomous systems refers to “any particular machine or system capable of performing an automated function and potentially learning from its experiences to enhance its performance.”[8] Most great powers of the world have accepted the arrival of autonomous systems in warfare and are now working to outpace one another by gaining faster situational awareness, swifter decision-making, and by executing more precise battlefield effects that can outlast and/or outdo the competition.

THE UNITED STATES

In 2018, the U.S. Congress mandated that a human being occupy a place in the targeting cycle of all lethal U.S. military automated systems. The Department of Defense clarifies this in DoD Directive (DoDD) 3000.09 Autonomy in Weapons Systems. In it, the Department of Defense defines semi-autonomous weapons systems as weapons systems that, once activated, are intended to engage individual targets or target groups a human operator has selected.[9] According to the directive, since people rather than machines apply the Laws of War, people should have the final decision for target engagement.[10] While this limitation minimizes the risk of harming noncombatants and inflicting collateral damage, neither China nor Russia adhere to such policies. This has raised concerns amongst some proponents of autonomous systems that the U.S. may be at a long-term disadvantage since U.S. adversaries, free from such policies, may adopt an operational tempo for artificial intelligence that could one day outmatch the U.S. military. The fear of an adversary gaining technological advantages through artificial intelligence and autonomous systems arises when it comes to the processing, exploitation, and dissemination (PED) of data. Civilian scientists often refer to this process as “the algorithm of warfare,” where systems gather large amounts of data, process it, and disseminate it for various purposes, such as intelligence assessments and command and control decisions.[11] The fear that one’s adversary is able to execute this algorithmic aspect of warfare to achieve speedy situational awareness and unrivaled command and control is a realistic fear that each world power is working to address in their own specific way. It is important to note that, to date, no world power has figured out how to completely remove human analysis or human decision-making—the art of warfare—from this data cycle. Intelligence support to ground operations, especially for targeting, still requires vital human judgment to understand the human dimensions of combat operations.[12] While the struggle continues amongst the world powers for how, when, and if fully autonomous systems should assume full control of this aspect of warfare, the U.S. military has made significant progress in leveraging semi-autonomous systems for their warfighting functions.