Beijing-based Edigene raises $67 million to develop gene-editing therapies

Edigene’s “scientific founder” Wèi Wénshèng 魏文胜. Image source: Peking University.
Edigene is a Beijing-based company that “develops genome editing technologies to accelerate drug discovery and develop novel therapeutics for a broad range of diseases,” including cancers.
Last week, the company announced that it had raised 450 million yuan ($67 million) from 3H Health Investment, Sequoia Capital China, IDG Capital, and several other investors.
CEO Wèi Dōng 魏东 says in the statement: “The round enables us to further scale up and transform our pipeline into clinical-stage.”
The company’s “scientific founder” is Wèi Wénshèng 魏文胜 (it’s not clear if he is related to the CEO). He is a professor at the School of Life Sciences, Peking University.
Risks to the company: After the 2018 scandal in which researcher Hè Jiànkuí 贺建奎 claimed “that his lab had created the world’s first humans from gene-edited embryos,” Wei was “concerned that the international condemnation that followed He‘s explosive announcement …might have a wider chilling effect [and make it] difficult to get approval to use gene editing tools in clinical trials, including using the tool to edit adult cells, which does not raise the same ethical questions as work in embryos,” according to Nature.
Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country.
Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects.
The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered.
Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul attack in…
