Charting Google's dominance in search ads

Data: eMarketer; Chart: Axios Visuals
Google is expected to net more than 71% of the U.S. search advertising spending this year, down from roughly 74.7% of market share in 2017, per eMarketer, Sara Fischer reports.
Why it matters: Google relies on search advertising for the majority of its revenue. The DOJ's lawsuit threatens the core of its business.
Be smart: Over the past few years, Amazon has slowly started to give Google a run for its money in search advertising.
- By 2021, it's expected to control nearly 16% of the search ad market, up from 6.5% in 2017
