Charting Google's dominance in search ads

Data: eMarketer; Chart: Axios Visuals



Google is expected to net more than 71% of the U.S. search advertising spending this year, down from roughly 74.7% of market share in 2017, per eMarketer, Sara Fischer reports.

Why it matters: Google relies on search advertising for the majority of its revenue. The DOJ's lawsuit threatens the core of its business.

Be smart: Over the past few years, Amazon has slowly started to give Google a run for its money in search advertising.