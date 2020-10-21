CHINA: Biosecurity is national security

Trivium China
On Saturday, the National People’s Congress Standing Committee passed China’s first-ever Biosecurity Law.
- The law will take effect on April 15, 2021.
- Prevent and respond to biological threats
- Promote the sound development of biotechnologies
- Protect biological resources and the ecological environment
- Designating biosecurity as an important aspect of national security
- Placing national security authorities in charge of inter-ministerial efforts on biosecurity The law also sets out mechanisms for biosecurity protection, including:
- A provincial-level coordination mechanism for ensuring regional biosecurity
- A monitoring and early warning system to prevent and control major outbreaks of infectious diseases originating in animals or plants
- A cross-agency information sharing system
- A public-facing information publishing system
- A set of biosecurity standards
- A biosecurity review system for major incidents impacting national security
Get smart: This law was finalized quickly, due to heightened awareness of biosecurity risks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Get smarter: Expect a deluge of related regulations in the coming months.
NPC: 中华人民共和国生物安全法
