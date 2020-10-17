CHINA: MoST wants input on sci-tech innovation Five-Year Plan





Source: TRIVIUM CHINA



The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) is hard at work drafting a National Science and Technology Innovation Five-Year Plan (FYP).



Some context: After the upcoming 14th FYP is published, many agencies will issue detailed plans for their own work during the same period.



Now MoST is asking for research contributions from universities, think tanks, companies and industry associations on a laundry list of “major issues” to inform the sci-tech innovation plan.

What major innovation issues does MoST want input on?



The catalogue includes requests for policy research on how to:

Address the international trends sci-tech innovation will face until 2025

Support domestic innovation through policy, and by better linking the technology, education, industrial, and financial sectors

Boost investment into basic research

Address the broader development and security aspects of sci-tech

Build an internationalized research environment and an international cooperation strategy

What we like to see: “Security” gets a mention, but internationalization and cooperation remain top priorities.

Get smart: Sci-tech innovation is in the national spotlight as policymakers grapple with US export restrictions and other aspects of technical decoupling. The sci-tech innovation FYP will elucidate a short-term strategy to address this issue.



read more