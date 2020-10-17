 Skip to main content

CHINA: MoST wants input on sci-tech innovation Five-Year Plan


Source: TRIVIUM CHINA


The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) is hard at work drafting a National Science and Technology Innovation Five-Year Plan (FYP).
 
Some context: After the upcoming 14th FYP is published, many agencies will issue detailed plans for their own work during the same period.
 
Now MoST is asking for research contributions from universities, think tanks, companies and industry associations on a laundry list of “major issues” to inform the sci-tech innovation plan.

What major innovation issues does MoST want input on?
 
The catalogue includes requests for policy research on how to:

  • Address the international trends sci-tech innovation will face until 2025
  • Support domestic innovation through policy, and by better linking the technology, education, industrial, and financial sectors
  • Boost investment into basic research
  • Address the broader development and security aspects of sci-tech
  • Build an internationalized research environment and an international cooperation strategy

What we like to see: “Security” gets a mention, but internationalization and cooperation remain top priorities.

Get smart: Sci-tech innovation is in the national spotlight as policymakers grapple with US export restrictions and other aspects of technical decoupling. The sci-tech innovation FYP will elucidate a short-term strategy to address this issue.


MoST:  “十四五”国家科技创新规划面向社会征集研究单位开展重大问题研究公告

