CHINA: Party Watch Weekly Report 4|1 10.10.2020-10.16.2020

The Central Committee issued new work regulations for the CCP’s top ruling bodies, which afford Xi Jinping the power to convene and set discussion topics for meetings of the Central Committee, Politburo, and Politburo Standing Committee (see Senior Leaders section).



The United Front Work Department published new regulations on Chinese Muslims practicing the Hajj, which stipulate that Chinese Muslims can only attend Hajj trips organized by the Islamic Association of China (see United Front Work Department). Senior Leaders

Xi Jinping: Young Cadres Must Improve Practical Problem Solving Capabilities

10.11 Xi Jinping addressed the opening ceremony of a training class for mid-career cadres at the Central Party School. People's Daily summarized Xi's main points as follows: We "are unceasingly advancing to resolve problems throughout history. Our Party, leaders, and people conducted a revolution, built, seized [the opportunity] for reform, all for the goal of resolving our nation's problems." Xi explained that, for young cadres, improving problem solving capabilities was the corresponding answer to the "complicated circumstances of the present."

“Political capability” is the most important ability for cadres to cultivate in order to do their work well. This includes insisting on the leadership of the Party and China’s socialist system.”

“Conducting survey research is a fundamental work skill.” Middle aged cadres, Xi noted, must improve their “ability to implement surveys and to normalize survey research.” Cadres must “insist on going down to the masses,” put ideas into practice, “attentively listen to the multitude of grassroots cadres’ thoughts, concerns and hopes,” “understand and grasp actual circumstances, not make quick judgements from inadequate information, not make superficial contact, (and) not generalize.”

In order to implement “scientific policy decisions,” cadres must “have strategic foresight, to see far and to think deeply.” Cadres must also be aware of the national context when considering problems and making policy. It is important for cadres to integrate regional and departmental work with the Party and the state.

Cadres must “face the future” and “comprehensively carry forward all Party and State projects, and, most importantly, implement the new development concept and promote high-quality growth.”

“To forecast threats is the precondition for guarding against threats.”

Cadres should become close with the masses and “earnestly address the worries, difficulties, anxieties, and expectations of the masses.”

“Work should not be concerned with appearance, [cadres] feet should be firmly planted on the ground.”

Work Regulations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China

10.13 The CCP Central Committee issued



10.13 The CCP Central Committee issued new work regulations for the CCP's top bodies that had been reviewed and approved by the Politburo on 28 September. The regulations stipulate new rules for how the Central Committee, Politburo, and Politburo Standing Committee should conduct meetings and give the General Secretary the power to convene such meetings and determine discussion topics for each meeting. A notice called the new regulations a "major event in the political life of the Party." The regulations are said to uphold and strengthen the party's overall leadership by firmly maintaining the authority of the Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the core. The notice requires all members of the Central Committee to "take the lead in maintaining the core position of General Secretary Xi Jinping's Party Central Committee and the core position of the entire party."

PD Editorial: Establish a New Benchmark for the New Era Reform and Opening

10.14 Following Xi Jinping's trip to Shenzhen this week, People's Daily published an editorial about the important role special economic zones have played in China's development since its reform and opening. The article lauded Shenzen's development, stating that "in the past 40 years, Shenzhen has become a model of an internationalized, innovative city full of fascination, motivation, and vitality." It stated that Shenzhen has followed the direction of the Party Central Committee and has "played an important function as a window in the opening [of China] to the outside world." The article listed accomplishments following China's reform and opening, and emphasized the contributions that reform and opening has made economically in the past 40 years. It further asserted that reform and opening is "the road one must follow to persevere with and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics." The article mentioned the global epidemic and quoted Xi Jinping's statement about the importance of deepening reform and opening and highlighted the role of special economic zones, stating that they "must seek new directions in carrying forward the great struggle, projects, undertakings, and dreams to grasp well [China's] new strategic position." It concluded by reiterating the essential role Shenzhen and other special economic zones have had in leading China's reform and opening.

Announcement of the “Administrative Measures for Islamic Hajj Affairs”

10.12 The United Front Work Department published "Administrative Measures for Hajj Affairs" which "guarantees citizens' freedom of religious belief, the legitimate rights and interests of Hajj participants, and safeguards national security," among other things. The Measures included a total of seven chapters and 42 articles, which "stipulate that the hajj activities of Chinese citizens who believe in Islam should be carried out with organization, planning, be orderly, and in accordance with the law." It further stipulated that "Except for the Islamic Association of China, any other organizations or individuals cannot organize Hajj activities." The announcement concluded by stating that "Hajj participants should respect Chinese law as well as related national laws, respect the Hajj work management regulations system and oppose religious extremist thought and display a good image."

During Inspection of PLA Navy Marine Corps, Xi Jinping Stresses Accelerating the Advancement of Transformation and Construction, Accelerating Upgrades to Combat Abilities, and Striving to Forge a Strong Contingent of Elite Troops That Are Composite and Multifunctional, [Capable of] Rapid-Response, and Useful in All Areas

10.13 Xi Jinping conducted an inspection of the PLA Navy (PLAN) Marine Corps and delivered an “important speech.” During his inspection, Xi met with leaders at the Brigade and Director-level and said that the marines “are [China’s] amphibious elite combat capability, and are responsible for the important tasks of safeguarding national sovereignty security and territorial integrity, safeguarding national maritime rights and interests, and safeguarding the country’s overseas interests.” Xi also viewed displays to understand the marines’ “basic situation” and viewed multimedia pieces and videos of their training.



10.13 Xi Jinping conducted an inspection of the PLA Navy (PLAN) Marine Corps and delivered an "important speech." During his inspection, Xi met with leaders at the Brigade and Director-level and said that the marines "are [China's] amphibious elite combat capability, and are responsible for the important tasks of safeguarding national sovereignty security and territorial integrity, safeguarding national maritime rights and interests, and safeguarding the country's overseas interests." Xi also viewed displays to understand the marines' "basic situation" and viewed multimedia pieces and videos of their training. In his "important speech," Xi emphasized "strengthening the establishment of the PLAN Marine Corps strategic design" to respond to several issues, including the "requirements of China's development, security, and military strategies," the "strategic plans for national defense and military modernization," and the "requirements of building a joint operations system for the whole army and PLAN transformation." Xi noted that because the marines "execute diverse missions" and have a "variety of capability requirements," they "must adhere to training guided by war, strengthen task indexes, and strengthen targeted and confrontational training to temper and forge troops out of hardship." Xi also stressed "strengthening coordination and cooperation with troops from other combat branches" and "maintaining the Party's absolute leadership over the military."

Xi Jinping Conveys Congratulatory Message to Kim Jong-un for the 75th Anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea

10.11 In a message to Kim Jong-un, Xi Jinping “conveyed warm and favorable wishes” on the 75th Anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party of Korea on behalf of the Central Committee of the CCP. Xi noted that the North Korean Workers’ Party has a “glorious revolutionary tradition, and that the Party has united and led the North Korean people in heroic struggle, to encourage forward progress, to bring about national independence and the people’s liberation, to promote a socialist undertaking with weighty accomplishments.” Xi said that “North Korea and China are neighboring countries linked by mountains and water, and the foundation for the relationship is strong, and [North Korea and China] are alike in their Communist political leadership.”



International Seminar on Poverty Eradication and Responsibility of Political Parties

10.12 The “Poverty Eradication and Responsibility of Political Parties” International Seminar was convened in Fujian from October 12th to the 13th. General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Bounnhang Vorachith, President of Namibia and the South West Africa People’s Organisation Party of Namibia Hage Geingob, Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front Chair Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of Malawi Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of Argentina Alberto Ángel Fernández, and President Chandrikapersad Santokhi of the Progressive Reform Party of Suriname extended congratulatory messages in writing or via video conference call. 400 political party representatives, diplomats stationed in China, representatives from international organizations, developing nation media representatives hailing from 100 nations joined the seminar in-person and online.



International Liaison Department head Song Tao read Xi Jinping’s congratulatory message at the start of the ceremony. Song delivered remarks on how “Xi Jinping, as core leader of the Party center, has given outstanding prominence in governing the nation in the fight against poverty.” Song “insisted on the leadership of the Party in its fundamental guarantee of poverty alleviation.” Song emphasized the importance of international cooperation in poverty alleviation to attain the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.



Under the leadership of Xi Jinping, Song added, “China has obtained great accomplishments in poverty eradication and created an historic reduction in poverty for the world, and China’s wisdom and the Chinese plan [for poverty reduction] is a contribution to the world in the undertaking of poverty alleviation.”



10.13 International Department Vice Head Qian Hongshan (钱洪山) held a meeting with the vice chairman of Poland’s



10.13 International Department Vice Head Qian Hongshan (钱洪山) held a meeting with the vice chairman of Poland's Democratic Left Alliance 10.14 Qian Hongshan held a video meeting with Communist Party of Russia Deputy Secretary Ivan Melnikov

10.12



10.14 10.12 Zhuang Shaoqin (庄少勤) was appointed assistant minister of the Ministry of National Resources.10.14 Qian Wenhui (钱文挥) was appointed party secretary of the Agricultural Development Bank of China