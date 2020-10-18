Cyber Teachers! Here's A Cool Resource You Should Know About...









A couple of my colleagues in the cyber department here at the Center for Strategic Leadership at the US Army War College have put together a very handy resource for anyone working or teaching cyber or cyber-related issues: The Strategic Cyberspace Operations Guide.

Nothing in the guide should be particularly new to experienced cyber instructors. It is still extraordinarily useful as it puts everything together in one package. As the authors said themselves, "It combines U.S. Government Unclassified and Releasable to the Public documents into a single guide."

The 164 page document contains six chapters:

Chapter 1 provides an overview of cyberspace operations, operational design methodology, and joint planning, and execution.

Chapter 2 includes a review of operational design doctrine and applies these principles to the cyberspace domain.

Chapter 3 reviews the joint planning process and identifies cyberspace operations planning concerns.

Chapter 4 describes cyberspace operations during the execution of joint operations.

Chapter 5 provides an overview of cyberspace operations in the homeland.

Chapter 6 includes a case study on the Russian – Georgian conflict in 2008 with a focus on cyberspace operations.

I found the entire document to be very well edited and presented. It was about as easy a read as this sort of thing can be. Most importantly, it did the really hard work of getting it all into a single package. Recommended!





(Reader's Note: As always, the views expressed in this blog are my own random musings and do not represent any official positions.)



