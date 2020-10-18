Cyber Teachers! Here's A Cool Resource You Should Know About...

Nothing in the guide should be particularly new to experienced cyber instructors. It is still extraordinarily useful as it puts everything together in one package. As the authors said themselves, "It combines U.S. Government Unclassified and Releasable to the Public documents into a single guide."
The 164 page document contains six chapters:
- Chapter 1 provides an overview of cyberspace operations, operational design methodology, and joint planning, and execution.
- Chapter 2 includes a review of operational design doctrine and applies these principles to the cyberspace domain.
- Chapter 3 reviews the joint planning process and identifies cyberspace operations planning concerns.
- Chapter 4 describes cyberspace operations during the execution of joint operations.
- Chapter 5 provides an overview of cyberspace operations in the homeland.
- Chapter 6 includes a case study on the Russian – Georgian conflict in 2008 with a focus on cyberspace operations.
