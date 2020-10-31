 Skip to main content

Erdogan’s enemies

Oxford Analytica

The French charge d’affaires was summoned to the foreign ministry this week to explain a derogatory ‘Charlie Hebdo’ cartoon of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Erdogan has accused President Emmanuel Macron of being anti-Islamic in his championing of secularism after a French teacher’s murder for showing cartoons offensive to Muslims. This plays into Erdogan's wider use of symbolic Islamist and nationalist policies at home to strengthen his support base against possible opposition -- a goal that has also engaged Turkey in bitter regional conflicts.

Over the last four years, Erdogan has deliberately drawn his country into unprecedented confrontations and tensions with five of its eight neighbours.  The assumption inside Turkey is that Erdogan is using a mix of nationalism and Islamism to reverse a crumbling domestic political position. This is based on poorer Justice and Development Party results in recent elections and signs of flagging support in opinion polls.  However, so far at least, Erdogan's command of the situation is not slipping but tightening, through an extraordinarily effective combination of authoritarianism and intimidation. 

A repetition of the 2013 protests seems to be Erdogan's greatest fear, although currently there is no sign that -- contrary to the pattern in other countries -- Turks will go onto the streets to protest.  The opposition is ineffective and Erdogan is keeping the lid on discontent for now, not least through the support of all major media outlets. However, the outlook is uncertain, including because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy.

