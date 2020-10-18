EVENT: How to Radically Improve Your Field Intelligence Gathering Capabilities

The Next Step in Event (Conference) Monitoring – How to Radically Improve Your Field Intelligence Gathering Capabilities

Events are an important source of intelligence in many industries. However, gathering it has always been a time consuming and costly activity. Valuable insights are often delayed due to the time it takes to bring it from the conference floor to the executive’s desk. Add the current situation with many conferences and events going virtual to the mix, and you further add to the challenge.



In this session, Christian Bjerser of Comintelli and Jeff Mansfield of Proactive Worldwide will show you how to rethink how you do event monitoring. Using case studies from multiple organizations you will see how to adapt to new trade show intelligence realities, creating a new systematic framework, and what innovative AI technology is doing to improve speed, quality, and value.



Key take aways:

- A new framework for event monitoring that works both virtual and in-person.

- Best practices for dealing with virtual trade shows and how to continue to provide value.

- How to use AI technology to reduce cost and effort to a fraction of a traditional approach.

- How to ensure instant delivery of intelligence from the conference floor to the stake holder.



