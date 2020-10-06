Global tensions will spur value chains rethink

Outlook

Environmental concerns, tech advances, US-China tensions and COVID-19 disruptions and protectionism are inspiring firms to reassess their global value chains (GVCs).

Reshoring shortens GVCs and raises geographic concentration; higher-tech GVC-intensive firms are likely to consider this. Regionalisation will shorten GVC length but not lessen geographic fragmentation. Raw materials, and sectors processing goods regionally (food and chemicals), will benefit.

Tech advances including automation and 3D printing will promote multiplication, shortening GVCs and concentrating the value added. Textiles and higher-value services will see more diversification, especially entrants, although services trade is less regulated than manufacturing.

Shorter GVCs may imply less FDI. If competition rises among countries, political stability, institutions, infrastructure and skills will increase in importance.