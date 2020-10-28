Global views on 4 yeas Trump

In the run-up to the 2020 US presidential election, it is time to reflect on the impact of Donald Trump's presidency on various countries across the globe. How do different countries look back upon four years of President Trump? This Clingendael Spectator series brings together eight analyses written by key analysts from across the globe. Each contribution weighs up the impact of the Trump administration on the author’s country (of origin) by taking stock and looking forward.
Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country.
Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects.
The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered.
Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul attack in…
