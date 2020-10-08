Hathras case: Rs 100 crore sourced to UP to incite caste, communal violence

Photo Credit: ANI Four persons who were apprehended on their way to Hathras from Delhi had links with the Popular Front of India.

New Delhi: In yet another twist to the Hathras case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) revealed on Wednesday that at least Rs 100 crore were sourced to Uttar Pradesh to incite caste and communal conflicts in the name of seeking justice for the Hathras victim.

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Police alleged that funding of around Rs 50 crore was sourced by the Popular Front of India (PFI) from Mauritius to incite violence in Hathras.





ED officials are now tracking suspects and examining data relating to the blacklisted website "Justice for Hathras" to ascertain whether it was used as a gateway for foreign funding. The agency may begin a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the admins of the website.

On Monday night, four persons who were on their way to Hathras from Delhi were apprehended from Mathura. They were found to have links with PFI, UP Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said. The four have now been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and for sedition. They have been remanded to 14 days judicial custody.

The four men, including a Delhi-based journalist from Kerala, were arrested in Mathura when they were going to Hathras to meet the family of the 19-year-old woman who died on September 29. They have been identified as Siddique Kappan from Malappuram, Atiq-ur Rehman from Muzaffarnagar, Masood Ahmed from Bahraich and Alam from Rampur.

The Popular Front of India has released a statement saying, ‘these are baseless allegations’.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also said on Monday that "a host of organisations" were using foreign funding to hatch conspiracies to derail his government's development agenda "by stoking caste conflicts".

Notably, Rs 120 crore credited to bank accounts allegedly linked to PFI had come under the scanner earlier this year.

Meanwhile, an FIR was also filed against Congress leader Shyoraj Jivan Valmiki who was caught on camera allegedly inciting caste riots.

The head of the 19-year-old Dalit victim's village earlier today made shocking revelations in connection with her alleged gang rape and murder. He alleged that the victim and the main accused were in constant touch over the phone. He also said that the victim's family had objected to their alleged relationship.

As of now, the three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Under Secretary (Home) of UP government has got an extension of 10 days for the completion of the probe in the case