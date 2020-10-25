 Skip to main content

INDIA: Conviction rate of police personnel in custodial deaths

MINISTRY OF  HOME AFFAIRS
RAJYA SABHA
UNSTARRED QUESTION NO-2787
ANSWERED ON-18.03.2020
Conviction rate of police personnel in custodial deaths
2787 .Shri Sanjay Singh

(a) whether it is a fact that according to ''Crime in India'' reports released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2018, for 5479 cases registered for custodial deaths, only 41 police personnel were convicted;

(b) if so, the reasons for such a low conviction rate; and

(c) the steps taken to improve the conviction rate of police personnel who have been negligent in their duty?
ANSWER
MINISTER OF STATE IN THE MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS
(SHRI G. KISHAN REDDY)

(a): Yes Sir.

(b) to (c): “Police”, “Prison” and “ Public Order” are State Subjects as per Seventh Schedule of the Constitution. It is for the respective State Governments to take action in every crime.
The Central Government does not intervene directly in these matters, but does issue advisories from time to time, while the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issues guidelines and recommendations. Pursuant to the guidelines issued by NHRC, every death in police custody in the country


-2-
R.S.US.Q.NO.2787 FOR 18.03.2020


is reported to the Commission within twenty four hours by respective state police. After investigation/ inquiry, NHRC recommends monetary relief or disciplinary action/prosecution against erring public servant or both.

The disciplinary action against the erring police personnel is to be taken by respective State Government concerned as per extant rules, procedures etc.

Police reforms is an ongoing process. Further, NHRC has published a Manual on Human Rights for Police Reform in 2011. NHRC also makes efforts to sensitize officials through workshops, seminars and camps from time to time.
**********

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country.

Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects.

The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered.

Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul attack in…
244 comments
Read more

Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
55 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel
Published March 22, 2013


A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana. 
The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making. 
For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops. 
The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the flow of the…
72 comments
Read more