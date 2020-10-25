INDIA: Conviction rate of police personnel in custodial deaths



(a) whether it is a fact that according to ''Crime in India'' reports released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2018, for 5479 cases registered for custodial deaths, only 41 police personnel were convicted ;



(b) if so, the reasons for such a low conviction rate; and



(c) the steps taken to improve the conviction rate of police personnel who have been negligent in their duty?

ANSWER MINISTER OF STATE IN THE MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS

(SHRI G. KISHAN REDDY)



(a): Yes Sir.



(b) to (c): “Police”, “Prison” and “ Public Order” are State Subjects as per Seventh Schedule of the Constitution. It is for the respective State Governments to take action in every crime.

The Central Government does not intervene directly in these matters, but does issue advisories from time to time, while the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issues guidelines and recommendations. Pursuant to the guidelines issued by NHRC, every death in police custody in the country





is reported to the Commission within twenty four hours by respective state police. After investigation/ inquiry, NHRC recommends monetary relief or disciplinary action/prosecution against erring public servant or both.



The disciplinary action against the erring police personnel is to be taken by respective State Government concerned as per extant rules, procedures etc.



Police reforms is an ongoing process. Further, NHRC has published a Manual on Human Rights for Police Reform in 2011. NHRC also makes efforts to sensitize officials through workshops, seminars and camps from time to time.

