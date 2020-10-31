 Skip to main content

Life and death choices


Life and death choices
 


There are currently eleven vaccine candidates in Phase III trials for COVID-19. If and when one of these trials results in regulatory approval, the next challenges will be the manufacture, distribution, access and uptake of the vaccine, an issue we have returned to several times in the Daily Brief. However, as we discussed this week, there will be inadequate doses of vaccines available in the short to medium term. Decisions on who receives them will affect not only the speed at which the pandemic is brought under control, but also which communities suffer the greatest socioeconomic and health damage
 
As straightforward as it might appear at first glance, deciding who has first access to a vaccine is a difficult moral, economic and social question, and depends on the aim of the vaccine strategy. To reduce the levels of death and disease, the most at-risk populations should be vaccinated first. Yet prioritising health workers protects essential services and breaks transmission of the disease. This leads to questions of maintaining other critical societal functions and vaccinating others such as police, teachers and agricultural and transport workers.
 
Then there are questions of equity. The pandemic has exacerbated existing structural health inequalities: across the developed nations, historically marginalised groups and ethnic and impoverished communities have experienced disproportionately high death rates and economic impacts.
 
Universal vaccine coverage will take many years and require prolonged international collaboration.  Rich nations have already pre-ordered multiple vaccine candidates and will be able to use them first. However, for now at least, doses will be insufficient to prevent community transmission. Health workers and individuals at most risk of death will be prioritised; from there, the order in which other groups with be vaccinated will depend on the priorities and governance of specific countries, but will reflect the competing needs to protect health and socioeconomic recovery

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country.

Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects.

The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered.

Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul attack in…
244 comments
Read more

Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
58 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel
Published March 22, 2013


A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana. 
The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making. 
For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops. 
The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the flow of the…
72 comments
Read more