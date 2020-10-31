Life and death choices



There are currently eleven vaccine candidates in Phase III trials for COVID-19. If and when one of these trials results in regulatory approval, the next challenges will be the manufacture, distribution, access and uptake of the vaccine, an issue we have returned to several times in the Daily Brief. However, as we discussed this week, there will be inadequate doses of vaccines available in the short to medium term. Decisions on who receives them will affect not only the speed at which the pandemic is brought under control, but also which communities suffer the greatest socioeconomic and health damage .



As straightforward as it might appear at first glance, deciding who has first access to a vaccine is a difficult moral, economic and social question, and depends on the aim of the vaccine strategy. To reduce the levels of death and disease, the most at-risk populations should be vaccinated first. Yet prioritising health workers protects essential services and breaks transmission of the disease. This leads to questions of maintaining other critical societal functions and vaccinating others such as police, teachers and agricultural and transport workers.



Then there are questions of equity. The pandemic has exacerbated existing structural health inequalities: across the developed nations, historically marginalised groups and ethnic and impoverished communities have experienced disproportionately high death rates and economic impacts.



Universal vaccine coverage will take many years and require prolonged international collaboration. Rich nations have already pre-ordered multiple vaccine candidates and will be able to use them first. However, for now at least, doses will be insufficient to prevent community transmission. Health workers and individuals at most risk of death will be prioritised; f rom there, the order in which other groups with be vaccinated will depend on the priorities and governance of specific countries, but will reflect the competing needs to protect health and socioeconomic recovery