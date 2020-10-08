 Skip to main content

More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights

 

By Ritwika Mitra| Express News Service | Published: 09th October 2020 03:03 AM
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)


NEW DELHI:  India has fared poorly in protecting labour rights and has slipped to rank 151 among 158 countries, according to Oxfam’s Commitment to Reducing Inequality Index (CRII) report released on Thursday. 

India also slipped from rank 141 to 151 with weak labour rights and high incidence of vulnerable employment.

Highest presence of informal sector for men was in Uttar Pradesh at 86.9 per cent and for women was in Andhra Pradesh at 73.6 per cent.

Delhi’s informal employment was at 31.8 per cent for women and 64.8 per cent for men, the analysis said.


With the pandemic exposing the scale of inequality, there is an urgent need for governments to commit themselves to the cause of reducing inequality, the report recommended.  

In terms of its public services, it ranked 141, it said.  

Overall, India ranked 129 in the CRI index out of 158 countries on government policies, and actions in areas of public services of education, health, social protection, taxation, and workers’ rights.

The CRII is a global report that ranks 158 governments, including India, on their commitment to reducing inequality.

India’s health budget was the fourth lowest with half of its population having access to most essential health services, and more than 70 per cent of health spending being met by people themselves, the CRII report said. 

In 2019-20, the per capita expenditure on education is lowest in Telangana at Rs 2,584 and highest in Andhra Pradesh at Rs 6,398


https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2020/oct/09/more-woes-for-modi-government-india-slips-to-rank-151-inprotectinglabour-rights-2207870.html

Labels:

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country.

Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects.

The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered.

Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul attack in…
243 comments
Read more

Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
47 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel
Published March 22, 2013


A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana. 
The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making. 
For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops. 
The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the flow of the…
62 comments
Read more