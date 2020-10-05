 Skip to main content

Nitbhaya Vs Manisha Valmiki.

I don't wanted to do this comparison but when people aren't still waking up we have the compulsion to do it. 

Everyone remembers, Nirbhaya. Everyone of us were on the streets in every part of the country outraged and protesting. The then govt was heavily criticized. Sheila Dikshit, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh had to face severe ire of the protestors. But let me tell what the govt back then did 

➡️ She was treated at Safdarjung hospital and then

➡️ They flew her body to Singapore to get her the best treatment. 

➡️ Sonia Gandhi met the protestors and assured them of changes  in the law. The laws were amended and Nirbhaya Law came into effect. 

➡️ After the unfortunate death of Nirbhaya, Sonia Gandhi and PM Manmohan Singh received her body from the airport and paid their respect to the departed soul. 

➡️ The family took the body of their daughter and was cremated with full honors with attendance from Delhi CM, MoS Home to BJP Leaders etc. 

➡️ The family never criticized govt for their highhandedness or never accused the govt of threatening them.

➡️ Nirbhaya's mother revealed it was RG who helped their family without even Media knowing it. 

Now let's come to Manisha Valmiki. 

➡️ Rape happened on Sep 14th. 

➡️ The police took long to file even FIR. 

➡️ She was treated at Aligarh Hospital. 

➡️ The family pleaded with the administration to take her to better Hospital. 

➡️ After 14 days when she got serious, she was shifted to Safdarjung hospital on 29th of Sep. 

➡️ She passed on 30th and the same night her body was brought forcibly back to her village by police. 

➡️The same night she was cremated while their mother and father begged and pleaded with police to see her face for one last time. 

➡️ Police locked up her family and cremated at 3 am in the morning. No dignity in death. 

➡️ Then DM was seen threatening the family. 

➡️ DGP of Police came out and shamelessly said there was "no rape" at all. 

➡️ The entire village is now locked up, so no can speak to the family while DM is seen threatening the family.

Now you can draw your own parallels here but the most striking contraction I see the outrage from the public. Almost everyone was outraged during Nirbhaya even the Congress supporters spoke against the govt and result of which the state govt fell. But now I don't see the common public outraged or even interested in talking about. They are most interested in bringing revolution for justice for Sushant. 

Anyway I don't know what to say. This is not about BJP or Congress but about your own, your own daughters, sisters. If you don't even wake up now. No one will help you later. I hope better sense prevails.

SS Dhillon NICian Bhilai🙏

