Rest in peace’ — Chinese state broadcaster to NBA’s Daryl Morey

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief


When the NBA finally returned to Chinese state television on October 10, after a year of blackouts since Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey’s infamous pro-Hong Kong protesters tweet, the reasons for the letup in pressure were not entirely clear.

  • A CCTV spokesperson noted (in Chinese), in general terms, the league’s “continuously expressed goodwill” (持续表达的善意 chíxù biǎodá de shànyì), and “especially” its “active efforts to support the Chinese people in their fight against COVID-19.”
  • Chinese nationalists remained unsatisfied, SupChina reported, with a large number of people still calling on Morey to apologize and for NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to condemn him.

Now Morey is resigning, he said just five days after the NBA had resumed being broadcast in China, though in a statement he characterized the decision as personal, and chose not to further comment on the China situation. Tilman Fertitta, the owner of the Rockets, doubled down on the same message in an interview with the Associated Press:

“Daryl is one of the premier GM’s in the league and I’m disappointed…(but) Daryl made it real clear he wasn’t staying here forever,” Fertitta said in an interview…

Fertitta scoffed when asked if he thinks he can repair some of the business relationships the team lost in China now that Morey is leaving.

“It isn’t even anything that’s popped in my head or considered,” he said. “I didn’t even think about the two tied together.”

Reaction in China

CCTV had an interesting reaction to Daryl Morey’s resignation as Houston Rockets GM, as SupChina contributor Dennis E. Yi noticed. In a brief statement posted to its website (in Chinese), a CCTV spokesperson said:

“We are aware of Morey’s resignation, and have no comment at this time. We congratulate Raphael Stone for his promotion as the Rockets new GM. We want to reiterate that any words or actions that attempt to hurt the feelings of the Chinese people will have its consequences.

“We wish Mr. Morey a safe journey.”

In the last line, the spokesperson used the words “一路走好” (yīlù zǒu hǎo), which in nearly all instances is said in reference to the recently deceased. The most common translation for it is “Rest in peace.”

Naturally, nationalistic rag the Global Times also chimed in to cheer the diminution of a perceived enemy of China’s, publishing a story headlined, “Sports fans rejoice over Morey’s resignation as he ‘obstructed NBA’s ties with China

