Rs 100cr sent to UP to fund Hathras unrest, says ED

LUCKNOW: The Enforcement Directorate said on Wednesday that it had found evidence of at least Rs 100 crore in hawala money being routed to Uttar Pradesh to trigger caste and communal conflict in the name of seeking justice for the Hathras girl. Of this, Rs 50 crore came from Mauritius, ED sources said.





ED officials are tracking some suspects and dissecting data pertaining to the blacklisted website "Justice for Hathras" to ascertain whether it was used as a gateway for foreign funding. Accounts to which money was transferred are also being scanned. The ED is planning to start a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the admins of the website.

Without naming anyone, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said on Monday that "a host of organisations" were using foreign funding to hatch conspiracies to derail his government's development agenda "by stoking caste conflicts".

Earlier this year, Rs 120 crore credited to bank accounts allegedly linked to PFI had come under the scanner





