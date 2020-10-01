Sinocism: Politburo study session on archaeology; Korean War anniversary; Reaper drones; India-China
1. Politburo study session on archaeology
Xi stresses better understanding Chinese civilization through archaeology - Xinhua
Tuesday CCTV Evening News on the Politburo Study Session -习近平在中央政治局第二十三次集体学习时强调 建设中国特色中国风格中国气派的考古学 更好认识源远流长博大精深的中华文明_CCTV
XINGCAN CHEN - Tang Center for Early China
2. Regulations on the Work of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China
The readout from the Monday Politburo meeting said that the “enactment of the regulations on the work of the CPC Central Committee 《中国共产党中央委员会工作条例》 is essential to upholding the authority of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and its centralized and unified leadership, according to the meeting.” The actual regulations are not yet public, but odds are high they further cement Xi’s role.
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Inscribes Himself Into Party Procedural Rules - RFA
Perhaps this is unrelated, but this piece from Guangming Daily might be a sign of what is to come at the 5th Plenum for Xi?
Governance in a state of emergency: The People's Leader's moment in the battle against the epidemic - 危急状态的治国理政：人民领袖的战疫时刻
3. India-China
China takes 1959 line on perception of LAC - india news - Hindustan Times
High road at Chilling: India builds Himalayan bridges and highways to match China | Reuters
China slams India’s infrastructure push in disputed border for military control - Global Times
4. US-China
AP Interview: US ambassador defends tough approach to China
US attack on Chinese islands will be met with fierce counterattack: Global Times editorial - Global Times
With an Eye on China, Reaper Drones Train for Maritime War - Air Force Magazine
The patch:
Does this US military uniform suggest it is preparing for war with China? | South China Morning Post
CFIUS probing past Chinese investment - The Washington Post
Average Chinese Likes Trump a Bit More Than Beijing Elites Do, Which Isn’t Much, Survey Shows
The survey, for which Wang Jisi was adviser【中美研究】王缉思：
American Engagement Advocates Sold a Dream of Changing China - Foreign Policy
US-China phase one tracker: China’s purchases of US goods | PIIE
5. Chips
How Trump's export curbs on semiconductors and equipment hurt the US technology sector | PIIE
Brad Setser @Brad_SetserInteresting article from @ChadBown Leaves out one bit of context though -- namely that strong US exports of chip manufacturing equipment are at least in part a function of China's effort to engineer US made/ designed chips out of its supply chain How Trump’s export curbs on semiconductors and equipment hurt the US technology sectorPresident Donald Trump’s much-touted “phase one” trade agreement with China is falling well short of its goal. Under the deal, Trump pledged that China would purchase an additional $200 billion of US exports over 2020 and 2021.piie.com
优述/You Shu @You_Shu_ChinaBut we’re only going to progress by asking the real question “how do we deal with massively-activist industrial policy designed to dominate the semi industry from a government that is our biggest military threat?” I don’t see how “Business as normal” is a credible answer.
Huawei, EDA Vendors and the Entity List: How the Chokepoint Strategy Could Backfire – China Tech Tales - Doug Fuller
6. EU-China
Exploring a 'Green List' for EU-China Economic Relations | Rhodium Group - Agatha Kratz, Matthew Mingey, and Daniel H. Rosen
Q&A: German leadership candidate Norbert Röttgen – POLITICO
Merkel to back Deutsche Telekom Chinese campaign – Digital TV Europe
7. Coal, winter and net zero carbon
Bitter Winter Looms for China’s Northeast as Coal Industry Reforms Bite - Caixin
To Meet Net Zero Carbon Pledge, China Should Put Market Front and Center, Professor Says
8. Te-Ping Chen’s book of short stories
The book is out early next year and I hope it becomes a bestseller. She is such a good writer, and was in Beijing for the Wall Street Journal for several years. Oprah Magazine just excerpted one of the stories - The Oprah Magazine -Te-Ping Chen's Original Short Story "Hotline Girl"
Land of Big Numbers: Stories: Chen, Te-Ping
Business, Economy and Trade
China Evergrande reaches debt deal to relieve deadline pressure - Nikkei Asia Under a 130 billion yuan ($20.39 billion) deal reached in 2017, Evergrande had issued convertible bonds with a pledge to either list its Hengda Real Estate unit on a mainland Chinese stock market or redeem the debt. It has not been able to move forward with the listing plan. Evergrande said Tuesday that investors had agreed to roll over 86.3 billion yuan of the convertible debt and was close to finalizing arrangements with holders of a further 15.5 billion yuan of the bonds. It said negotiations were ongoing with holders of the remaining 28.2 billion yuan of the bonds.
China Weighs Ways to Contain Evergrande Financial Risks - Bloomberg The Chinese cabinet and its financial stability committee, chaired by Vice Premier Liu He, have discussed Evergrande without making any decisions on whether to intervene, the people said. Some regulators are considering options to support the developer, such as directing state-owned companies to take stakes in Evergrande or giving the company a green light for its proposed listing of an electric-vehicle unit in China, one of the people said.
China launches campaign to improve quality of vocational education - Xinhua According to the campaign guideline, graduates of vocational schools shall enjoy the same treatment as graduates of regular colleges and universities in terms of employment, recruitment in public services and job promotion, among others.
China needs a raft of reforms to make new economic strategy work: government advisers | Reuters “To rely mainly on domestic circulation, we indeed face a very arduous task,” Yao Jingyuan, the former chief economist for the country’s National Bureau of Statistics, told a briefing. “Fundamentally we must rely on reforms, and we need to deepen reforms.”
Tencent to take China's Sogou private in $3.5bn deal - Nikkei Asia The move comes a day after Chinese social media platform Weibo's owner Sina Corp said it would be taken private in a $2.6 billion deal. Many Chinese companies are exiting U.S. stock exchanges by considering go-private deals or returning to equity markets closer to home
Japan and Australia wary of China as RCEP talks enter last stretch - Nikkei Asia With India, Australia and Japan intent on pursuing their arrangement in parallel, the road looks relatively clear for an RCEP accord in November. Even if there are still a few points of contention, the 15 countries may sign an "agreement in principle," predicted a Southeast Asian official close to the talks. Another extension "is not an option," the official said, "as there is a sense that if we don't agree and sign the deal this time around, we may never get an agreement."
China's economy to grow by 2.0 pct in 2020, says World Bank - Xinhua China's economy is expected to grow by 2.0 percent in 2020, up from the 1-percent growth projection released in June, the World Bank said on Monday. The growth will be boosted by government spending, strong exports, and a low rate of new COVID-19 infections since March, but checked by slow domestic consumption, the World Bank said in the October 2020 Economic Update for East Asia and the Pacific (EAP).
Chinese banks cut saving rates on foreign currencies to record lows amid global coronavirus fallout | South China Morning Post The saving rate on the US dollar is now 0.01 per cent, while all the aforementioned banks are offering 0.35 per cent on a one-year fixed term deposit, currently the highest available saving rate on the dollar.
China Looks to Normalize Monetary Policy as Economy Stabilizes The People’s Bank of China will make monetary policy more precise and targeted, it said Monday in a statement after the quarterly policy meeting. The PBOC called on banks to make full use of structured monetary tools to increase the “directness” of its policies and vowed to achieve a long-term balance between stabilizing growth and preventing risks...the central bank will continue to strengthen financing support to manufacturing and small firms, according to a report by China Construction Bank, but will try to prevent the money from being used in the real estate and financial markets.
iPhone 12 production at China factory ramps up to 24 hours a day ahead of new model launch | South China Morning Post Another employee surnamed Ma said the company had started night shifts, with production lines running 24 hours a day. “We have been kept so busy for the past weeks because of the iPhone 12,” Ma said, referring to the new model that is expected to be unveiled next month.
Ctrip Obtains Payments License via Acquisition of State-owned Propaganda Firm in Shanghai | China Banking News Dongfang Huirong was founded in 2011 as a state-owned enterprise under the auspices of the propaganda department of the Shanghai municipal government. In 2012 it obtained a “Payments Operations License” from the Chinese central bank, permitting it to engage in payments operations as a non-financial institution. The move comes just after TikTok-owner ByteDance secured a payments license for its Toutiao news-sharing platform via the acquisition of a Wuhan-based fintech company in early September.
Vast Chinese debt market requires big reforms | Financial Times $$ China’s rapidly expanding $15tn mainland bond market offers some tantalising prospects for pension funds and other institutional investors that have seen sources of income decline and disappear from their traditional hunting grounds in the US and Europe. But a thicket of legal, regulatory, and trading risks lies ahead for international investors, according to the IMF, which has warned that the world’s second-largest fixed income pool requires sweeping reforms to raise standards.
Exclusive: Top Baidu Sales Executive Detained in Illegal Ad Probe - Caixin A veteran executive of China’s search engine giant Baidu Inc. was detained by police on allegations of illegal online advertising operations, including promotions related to gambling, separate sources told Caixin. The detention of Shi Youcai, head of Baidu’s Mobile Ecology Group, who oversees the company’s sales system, followed investigations of several other Baidu staffers starting weeks ago, including Vice President Li Zhongjun. “Baidu insists on zero tolerance against all violations of laws and regulations,” the company said in a statement to Caixin.
Politics and Law
Chinese kindergarten teacher sentenced to death for poisoning 25 students with nitrite-laced porridge - CNN A kindergarten teacher who poisoned 25 children, killing one of them, after an argument with a rival staff member has been sentenced to death by a court in central China. In its official ruling Monday, the Jiaozuo Intermediate People's Court in Henan province described killer Wang Yun's motives as "despicable" and "vicious." "She should be punished severely in accordance with the law," the ruling said.
[视频]纪念王芳同志诞辰100周年座谈会在京举行_
China to advance inter-provincial govt services - State Council The inter-provincial government services should be geared to the needs of enterprises and people, and pursue innovation and efficiency, along with oversight across all links, the circular said. The goal is to cover the 58 designated items on the list of inter-provincial services by the end of 2020, before basically incorporating all high-demand service items into it by the end of 2021, the circular said. The circular counted inter-provincial services highly relevant to people’s livelihoods as a priority, involving education, employment, social insurance, healthcare, housing and travel, among other areas. // 国务院办公厅印发《关于加快推进政务服务“跨省通办”
Top political advisory body to meet in November - Xinhua The Standing Committee of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, will convene its 14th meeting in early November in Beijing...Wang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, highlighted the need to improve the institutional building of the CPPCC National Committee and called for furthering the role of a mobile platform for political advisors to perform their duties.
Culture code in China's fight against COVID-19 - Xinhua As an expert on philosophy, Bartosch said China's immediate success in bringing the epidemic under control stems from the fine traditional Chinese culture. He believes that China's governance, in which policymakers are trained and evaluated thoroughly and strictly under variable circumstances in order to make them acquire both political integrity and professional competence, originates from the country's Confucianism traditions and has a notable influence. Bartosch's ideas coincided with those of other experts at the meeting. Daniel Bell, dean and professor of the School of Political Science and Public Administration, Shandong University, who was a keynote speaker at the sixth Nishan Forum, believes Confucianism has a lot to contribute to a well-run political system that considers the selection and promotion of officials based on ability and virtue.
Senior State Council officials pledge allegiance to Constitution - Xinhua A total of 31 senior officials of the State Council took an oath of allegiance to the Constitution at a ceremony on Tuesday. The ceremony was held in the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in downtown Beijing and overseen by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. The officials were appointed to 28 State Council departments between December 2019 and September this year.
NPCSC Session Watch: Patent, Export Control, Personal Information Protection, Wildlife Protection & National Defense – NPC Observer On Tuesday, September 29, the Council of Chairpersons decided to convene the 22nd session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee (NPCSC) from October 13 to 17. The NPCSC’s regular sessions ordinarily take place during the last ten days of a month. This upcoming session is likely moved forward to make way for the Communist Party’s Fifth Plenum, scheduled from October 26 to 29. The NPCSC will review at least fifteen bills at its five-day session next month.
China under Xi Jinping feels increasingly like North Korea - The Washington Post - Anna Fifield's last dispatch from China This trip to Kashgar was the final reporting expedition I would make after 10 years in Asia. But it had me recalling not China, but a previous assignment: North Korea...Not just in Xinjiang but across China, it has become extremely difficult to have conversations with ordinary folk. People are afraid to speak at all, critically or otherwise. Students and professors, supermarket workers and taxi drivers, parents and motorists have all waved me away this year...Before I left, an old acquaintance told me about a joke going around China these days: "We used to think North Korea was our past — now we realize it's our future."
Foreign and Defense Affairs
Xi says China ready to work with Argentina to build global community of health for all - Xinhua Xi made the remarks during a telephone conversation with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez
Xi says robust cooperation amid pandemic shows resilience, potential of China-Vietnam ties - Xinhua In a telephone conversation with Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong, also general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, Xi noted that this year marks the 70th anniversary of China-Vietnam diplomatic ties, and that the relationships between the two parties as well as between the two countries have both reached a new historical starting point.
How China Is Taking Over International Organizations, One Vote at a Time - WSJ $$ Washington has recently attempted to counter this effort at the U.N., cajoling and wooing countries around the world. Those efforts, hamstrung by damaged relationships with partners and allies, have had a limited impact so far. China’s success raises a conundrum for the U.S. and its allies. After the Soviet Union fell, these nations expected the U.N. to become a mechanism to promote democracy and human rights. Now, in a dynamic increasingly reminiscent of the Cold War, Beijing’s clout at the U.N. instead helps the Chinese Communist Party legitimize its claim to be a superior alternative to Western democracies.
COVIDcast: Wolf warriors in the age of Covid, with Bilahari Kausikan and Richard McGregor | Lowy Institute In this episode of COVIDcast, Richard McGregor, Lowy Institute Senior Fellow, sat down with Bilahari Kausikan to discuss Chinese foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on Southeast Asia.
Vatican defends China bishop negotiations on eve of US visit - AP The Rev. Bernardo Cervellera, a China-watcher and editor of the Catholic news agency AsiaNews, said the accord hadn’t borne much fruit in the past two years other than preventing a possible schism if China continued nominating bishops without the pope’s consent. “However, the fact remains that during all this time, there has been an increase in the persecution and control of diverse (religious) communities, both underground and official,” he said in an interview.
Uighurs could be allowed to seek genocide ruling against China in UK | The Guardian Uighurs and other Muslim minorities would be given the right to petition a UK high court judge to declare that genocide is taking place in China, requiring the UK government to curtail trade ties with Beijing, under proposals brought by MPs and peers. The cross-party parliamentary revolt is causing deep concern in government, where there are fears that judges and human rights campaigners could be empowered to throw UK-China trade relations into turmoil.
Ontario legislature criticized for plans to fly China’s flag on Wednesday - The Globe and Mail The Ontario legislature will fly the flag of the People’s Republic of China on Wednesday to commemorate China’s National Day, a gesture drawing criticism given the two Canadians who remain locked up by Beijing on what Ottawa calls unlawful grounds. Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor have been incarcerated for nearly 660 days by the Chinese government in apparent retaliation for Ottawa’s arrest of senior Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on an extradition request from the United States.
China-Laos railway holes all 75 tunnels - Xinhua So far, all the 75 tunnels across the China-Laos Railway have been holed. The successful completion of the tunnels indicates that the controlling factors affecting the China-Laos railway project have basically been removed...The 422-km railway, with 198-km-long 75 tunnels and 62-km bridges, will run from Boten border gate in northern Laos, bordering China, to Vientiane with an operating speed of 160 km per hour.
宋涛同伊朗确定国家利益委员会秘书长雷扎伊举行视频会晤-中新网
South Africa, China to Revamp 10-Year Strategic Cooperation Plan - Bloomberg The new plan will focus on collaboration in areas including higher education, skills transfer, health, the digital economy, science and technology, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said at an online briefing hosted by the Chinese Embassy on Monday.
Ai Weiwei: 'Too late' to curb China's global influence - BBC News "The West should really have worried about China decades ago. Now it's already a bit too late, because the West has built its strong system in China and to simply cut it off, it will hurt deeply. That's why China is very arrogant." Ai Weiwei has never minced his words about China. "It is a police state," he says.
Portugal rejects US warning of sanctions over Chinese investment as rivalry heats up | South China Morning Post US envoy said the country was part of a ‘battlefield’ between Washington and Beijing, and Lisbon would have to ‘choose between its allies and the Chinese’ President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa responded that ‘it is the representatives chosen by the Portuguese – and they alone – who decide on their destiny’
Quad Foreign Ministers to Meet in Tokyo on October 6 – The Diplomat Ending a month of speculation, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed earlier today that the second Australia-India-Japan-U.S. “quad” foreign ministers’ meeting will be held next month, on October 6, in Tokyo after it was announced by Japan’s Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu at a press conference.
How Two Students Touring Florida Found Themselves Branded as Chinese Spies Cedric Leighton, a military analyst and former intelligence officer in the U.S. Air Force, said that there is an ongoing pattern of Chinese espionage that includes using temporary, nonprofessional actors such as students to carry out relatively unsophisticated operations, and that the Naval Air Station Key West is a likely target for Chinese espionage. But he also notes that it’s certainly possible Wang and Zhang “took a proverbial wrong turn.” “A careless kid is a careless kid, whether they’re Chinese or American,” he said. “We have a tendency, especially in the counterintelligence world, to look at everyone as a potential threat.”
People's Liberation Army Operational Concepts | RAND In this report, the authors assess China's current military theory, strategy, and guiding principles, and they also delineate notional doctrinal or operational concepts that likely underpin People's Liberation Army military planning. The assessments in this report are derived from analysis of authoritative Chinese government, military, media, and scholarly sources, supplemented by a literature review of Western scholarship. The authors analyzed these sources to understand, from the Chinese perspective, People's Republic of China policy and strategic direction regarding PLA force development over time. This report is intended as a primer for U.S. Department of Defense strategists and planners as they conduct campaign planning and formulate responses to China's evolving military strategy and doctrine.
万吨级！我国最大海上执法公务船出坞，将列编广东海事局
China's 5.8x42mm Rifle Cartridge - How Good Is It? Adopted over 30 years ago, China's 5.8x42mm Universal cartridge was developed to be a one cartridge solution for assault rifles, DMRs and machine guns, here is where it stands today.
When Chinese influence fails - The New Statesman How could relations between the Czech Republic and China have soured so rapidly? The answer lies, in part, in promises of lavish Chinese investment which never materialised and clumsy attempts to build influence in national politics, which ended up backfiring. The saga sheds light on the chummy relationship between the Chinese state and favoured businesses – and demonstrates the limits of outsourcing foreign policy to private companies.
Hong Kong and Macao
Most Hong Kong Democrats Plan to Keep Legislative Council Seats - Bloomberg Sixteen of 23 sitting opposition lawmakers will keep their seats on Hong Kong’s 70-member Legislative Council, pan-democrat politicians said at a news conference Tuesday. The announcement came after a week-long survey of democracy supporters revealed a split among the opposition’s supporters over whether their lawmakers should step down in protest against the delay.
Hong Kong opposition lawmakers forced to regroup after split poll - Nikkei Asia Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong faced the prospect of having to examine their political path forward after a citywide poll on Tuesday showed that their supporters were divided over calls for a collective boycott in response to the government's move to postpone legislative elections.
For Hong Kong Protesters Caught at Sea, Trial in China Is Likely - The New York Times They are expected to be formally arrested by prosecutors in Shenzhen in the coming days on charges of crossing the boundary illegally, according to the Hong Kong government. The immigration offense carries a maximum penalty of up to one year in prison, or seven years if they are found to have organized such an effort. An official at China’s foreign ministry has described the detainees as separatists — making clear the political lens by which the authorities are viewing the case.
HKSAR gov't hands over military dock to PLA Garrison - China Military The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Tuesday handed over the Central Military Dock to the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison in the HKSAR. The dock has been delimited as a military restricted zone with effect from 7:00 a.m. local time Tuesday and will be managed and used by the garrison, the HKSAR government said, citing the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the HKSAR.
Cardinal Zen Appeals to the Pope: Please Send a Faithful Shepherd to Hong Kong| National Catholic Register Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun traveled to the Vatican again last week, unsuccessfully seeking an audience with Pope Francis. Had he been granted an audience, the 88-year-old Chinese cardinal — who himself served as Hong Kong’s bishop from 2002 until his retirement as a bishop in 2009 —intended to personally deliver a letter urging the Holy Father to appoint a new bishop for the troubled city of Hong Kong.
UK Foreign Minister 'carefully considering' options for sanctions against Hong Kong officials | Hong Kong Free Press HKFP Britain’s Foreign Minister Dominic Raab has confirmed that his government is open to the possibility of imposing sanctions against officials involved in Hong Kong’s affairs under its Global Human Rights (GHR) regime.
The new centre of dissent: Britain becomes hub for Hong Kong activists | The Guardian Longstanding cultural ties, a newly welcoming government and Covid-era travel restrictions that have in effect closed off other potential destinations, such as Canada and Australia, have boosted the number of new arrivals to Britain.
Taiwan
No sign China is preparing attack on Taiwan – but we will be ready if they do: defence chief | South China Morning Post “The Chinese communists have continued their acts of provocation against Taiwan, but there are currently no signs showing it is ready to launch a full-scale war,” Defence Minister Yen Te-fa told legislators on the island. One sign of an imminent attack would be troops from inland parts of China massing along its east, but there were no indications that was happening, he added.
Tencent Cloud Works with Taiwan’s Fubon Bank on Upgrade of Mobile Banking Services | China Banking News Fubon Bank is the first Taiwanese-invested bank to obtain a license for full operations in mainland China, and currently has assets of more than 100 billion yuan. Tencent Cloud and Fubon Bank said the release of the upgraded mobile banking app is a “milestone” event in strategic cooperation between the two companies, who have previously collaborated in the areas of private clouds, automated operations, online operations an
How Taiwan’s digital minister went from hacking to helping build a digital democracy - Rest of World The country’s digital minister has a radical vision and acknowledges the high-stakes balancing act between mass surveillance and good governance.
Tech and Media
Hit Chinese palace-intrigue TV dramas removed from streaming platforms ｜ Apple Daily Chinese internet users on Monday found that “Story of Yanxi Palace” was no longer accessible on streaming site iQIYI, and “Ruyi’s Royal Love in the Palace” was removed from Tencent’s on-demand video platform. No official reason has been given by the streaming platforms or Chinese authorities, but speculation ran rife among netizens that the removal was ordered by the National Radio and Television Administration.
China home to 940 mln internet users: report - Xinhua The number of internet users in China had reached 940 million as of June, accounting for one-fifth of the world's total, according to a report on China's internet development released Tuesday. The internet penetration rate in China reached 67 percent, about 5 percentage points higher than the global average, said the report issued by the China Internet Network Information Center.
Yalla, a Chinese App Focuses on Arabic-Speaking Market, Will Go Public in the US on Wednesday- PingWest The company was given the title "Middle East Tencent" because its main services currently consist of the voice-chat app Yalla and the card game Yalla Ludo, similar to the early chat+game business structure of China's internet giant Tencent.
Tracking AI Investment - Center for Security and Emerging Technology Little evidence suggests that America’s closest AI competitor, China, is narrowing the overall gap according to this metric, and Chinese investors don’t seem to be co-opting privately held U.S. AI companies in large numbers through the equity investment marketplace.
TikTok Wins Round One: An Overview of Judge Nichols’s Preliminary Injunction Ruling - Lawfare 1. Does this concern the IEEPA sanctions, the CFIUS divestment order, or both? This concerns only the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) sanctions, not the separate Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) order compelling ByteDance to divest itself of TikTok by mid-November. Indeed, Judge Carl Nichol’s preliminary injunction does not even extend to all of the IEEPA sanctions, most of which don’t take effect until the expiration of the CFIUS deadline in any event. It solely concerns the one IEEPA sanction that was to take effect Sunday at midnight: the aforementioned directive to providers not to continue to make TikTok’s app available or to facilitate updates of the app for existing users. This is a critical point. Whether this ruling withstands further review or not, ByteDance still by mid-November must divest itself of TikTok under the CFIUS order.
Society, Arts, Sports, Culture and History
China’s Swimming Champs Knocked Out by Unrelated Physical Tests - SixthTone In February, China’s top sports authority, the General Administration of Sport, laid out the rules for the physical tests in a bid to strengthen athletes’ physical and mental abilities. The statement said the new metrics would not only help the athletes “fight well” but also encourage them to “never give up.” Many online were angered by the recent disqualifications, with some saying the new rules aren’t fair to the athletes. A related hashtag on microblogging platform Weibo has been viewed over 450 million times, and 88% of over 11,000 respondents to one online poll said it was “unreasonable” to subject athletes to physical tests unrelated to their sport.
Salmon Diplomacy ft. Brendan O'Kane - Our Struggle | Podcast on Spotify In the second episode of Our Struggle, we welcome guest Brendan O'Kane, a renowned sinologist and literary translator
Energy, Environment, Science and Health
Glacial lakes become more deadly as Himalayan ice melts |The Third Pole More than 50% of the dangerous lakes identified by ICIMOD are in Tibet. A study published in June by Chinese researchers mapped 654 glacier lakes in the Tibetan Plateau of China. It identified 246 of them as dangerous.
Greta Thunberg criticises China after climate striker Ou Hongyi held over protest | South China Morning Post China’s “first climate striker” Ou Hongyi was detained in Shanghai’s main shopping district on Friday after organising a silent protest, prompting teen environmentalist Greta Thunberg to criticise China’s treatment of activists. Hongyi, 17, said in an Instagram post on Sunday that she and three other protesters, were detained after three hours of “silent resistance” in front of the Shanghai Exhibition Centre.
Education
A review of the problems with recruiting Chinese students (opinion) - Inside Higher Ed “Winter is coming,” said Frances Zhang, dean of college counseling at WLSA Shanghai Academy, commenting on potential implications of the current trend to U.S. colleges’ recruitment of Chinese students. “There will be a delayed impact to the number of Chinese students applying to U.S. colleges. The real decline will manifest in two to three years when current ninth and 10th graders enter the college process,” she added. Recent data show a 20 percent increase in the number of Zhongkao (high school entrance exam) students in Beijing compared to 2019, and a 15 percent increase in Shanghai. However, many international programs at both public and private high schools across the country have reportedly failed to meet their enrollment targets way past the traditional recruitment season.
China Improves Supervisor Reassignment for Doctoral Candidates - SixthTone China’s top education authority has made it easier for doctoral students in conflict with their assigned academic supervisors to seek replacements, state broadcaster China Central Television reported Monday. According to a new guideline from the Ministry of Education, universities should mediate disputes between supervisors and students, as well as protect the rights and interests of both parties, in a bid to “improve the mentor system.” If necessary, academic institutions can also reassign Ph.D. students to alternative supervisors.
Rural and Agricultural Issues
Vice premier stresses piloting rural homestead system reform - Xinhua Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua said that the country's reform of the rural homestead system should be piloted steadily and prudently. Hu, also head of the central leading group of rural work, made the remarks while delivering a speech during a video teleconference on Tuesday.
