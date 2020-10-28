Sub-Inspector becomes a padmashila tirpude selling Sylabatta and fruit

If there is an intention to pass something in the mind then nothing is impossible. If you are determined to achieve your goal, then the whole work gets involved in supporting it. During this time no matter how many difficulties came up, but such people never deviate from their goals. Today we are going to tell you about the struggle of one such woman. The story of a woman’s struggle and courage is going viral on social media. This story is about the police sub-inspector Padmasheela Tirupade. Padmasheel, who made stone silabattas and passed the MPAC with hard work and dedication, became a police sub-inspector. Everyone is praising this sub inspector fiercely.

.



Circumstances cannot stop your flight. Luck may have heavy stones on your forehead, but how to build a bridge of success from them is this Bhandara, Maharashtra # Padmasheela_tirpude learn from. Padmashila, who made stone silabattas, worked hard and passed the MPAC and became a police sub-inspector. pic.twitter.com/TjIUMBSkjH – Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) October 22, 2020 Husband did full support

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra also shared the photo of Padmashila. IPS says that circumstances cannot stop your flight. Luck may have heavy stones on your forehead, but how to build a bridge of success from them. She told in her next tweet that her husband supported her in this struggle. In the early days she used to work with her husband. Despite the worsening financial situation, the husband decided that he would pursue his wife and complete her studies. Padmashila, selling silabatta and fruits, completed her Bachelor and became MP Sub-Inspector clearing MPAC.





Salute to the struggle of women

In a photo going viral on social media, a woman wearing a red sari is seen carrying her baby in her lap. Stone heads are placed on his head. In the second photo, she is sitting with her family in a police uniform. It is being said that the woman was struggling to live and working hard became a police sub-inspector. However, during an interview, Padmashila Tirupade said that she is not me, I never sold silbatte. On social media, users are saluting the spirit of the woman