 Skip to main content

Sub-Inspector becomes a padmashila tirpude selling Sylabatta and fruit


By
 Granthshala Editor
-
 October 24, 2020


If there is an intention to pass something in the mind then nothing is impossible. If you are determined to achieve your goal, then the whole work gets involved in supporting it. During this time no matter how many difficulties came up, but such people never deviate from their goals. Today we are going to tell you about the struggle of one such woman. The story of a woman’s struggle and courage is going viral on social media. This story is about the police sub-inspector Padmasheela Tirupade. Padmasheel, who made stone silabattas and passed the MPAC with hard work and dedication, became a police sub-inspector. Everyone is praising this sub inspector fiercely.

.

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra also shared the photo of Padmashila. IPS says that circumstances cannot stop your flight. Luck may have heavy stones on your forehead, but how to build a bridge of success from them. She told in her next tweet that her husband supported her in this struggle. In the early days she used to work with her husband. Despite the worsening financial situation, the husband decided that he would pursue his wife and complete her studies. Padmashila, selling silabatta and fruits, completed her Bachelor and became MP Sub-Inspector clearing MPAC.


Salute to the struggle of women
In a photo going viral on social media, a woman wearing a red sari is seen carrying her baby in her lap. Stone heads are placed on his head. In the second photo, she is sitting with her family in a police uniform. It is being said that the woman was struggling to live and working hard became a police sub-inspector. However, during an interview, Padmashila Tirupade said that she is not me, I never sold silbatte. On social media, users are saluting the spirit of the woman

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Menon meets Karzai, discusses security of Indians

Kabul/New Delhi/Washington, March 5 (IANS) India Friday said that the Feb 26 terror attack in Kabul will not deter it from helping rebuild Afghanistan as National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon met Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul to review the security of around 4,000 Indians working in that country.

Menon, who arrived here Friday morning on a two-day visit, discussed with Karzai some proposals to bolster security of Indians engaged in a wide array of reconstruction activities, ranging from building roads, bridges and power stations to social sector projects.

The Indian government is contemplating a slew of steps to secure Indians in Afghanistan, including setting up protected venues where the Indians working on various reconstruction projects will be based. Deploying dedicated security personnel at places where Indians work is also being considered.

Menon also met his Afghan counterpart Rangin Dadfar Spanta and enquired about the progress in the probe into the Kabul attack in…
244 comments
Read more

Revathi from Karnataka got selected in Civil Services

Miss. Revathi from Karnataka got selected in the civil services became IAS. Above is the picture of her house. She is the role model for everyone. Let's congratulate her.
55 comments
Read more

Pakistani firm whose chemicals were used to kill US troops seeks subsidy for Indiana plant

By Jennifer Griffin, Justin Fishel
Published March 22, 2013


A Pakistani fertilizer maker whose chemicals have been used in 80 percent of the roadside bombs that have killed and maimed American troops in Afghanistan is now seeking U.S. taxpayer subsidies in order to open a factory in Indiana. 
The request appears to be on hold pending further review, but the situation has stirred outrage in Congress, where some accuse the Pakistani government of halting efforts to clamp down on the bomb-making. 
For the past seven years, the U.S. government has known that the raw material calcium ammonium nitrate, or CAN, is making its way across the border into Afghanistan where the Taliban use it to fuel their most deadly weapons, namely the improvised explosive device. IEDs have long been the number one killer of U.S. and coalition troops. 
The material largely comes from Pakistani fertilizer maker the Fatima Group. But the Pakistani government has stymied attempts by the Pentagon to stop the flow of the…
72 comments
Read more