U.S National Security Agency Launches the Center for Cybersecurity Standards

NSA

The National Security Agency (NSA) has launched a new office that will support NSA's mission to implement cybersecurity across critical systems. This office will lead NSA’s Cybersecurity mission to engage with standards bodies to communicate security requirements and influence standards to secure our National Security Systems and provide support to the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

“The rapid evolution of technology presents security challenges to all networks, including National Security Systems,” said Jessica Fitzgerald-McKay, CCSS co-lead. “Our engagement with standards bodies improves cybersecurity for the nation and our collaboration ensures vendors understand security requirements for NSS and the DIB.”

The Center for Cybersecurity Standards (CCSS) will coordinate with standardization entities regarding security requirements needed to protect national security systems, NSA said Tuesday.

The agency will use CCSS to inform and influence cyber standards, and in turn, help the defense industrial base keep these systems protected. CCSS is now working on standards for cryptographic algorithms, cybersecurity automation, platform resilience and security protocols.

"Our goal is to create cybersecurity improvements through emerging opportunities by working with government partners like the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), international partners like Common Criteria and industry groups to ensure future standards are both strong and practical, matching the level of security needed for each product,” states Neal Ziring, technical director for NSA Cybersecurity





https://www.executivegov.com/2020/09/national-security-agency-launches-the-center-for-cybersecurity-standards-neal-ziring-quoted/