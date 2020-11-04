 Skip to main content

Almost human: Law and human agency in the Time of Artificial Intelligence’.

Background

Artificial intelligence (AI) comes with many promises. It has the potential of providing for cognitive abilities going beyond human capacities, which could lead to significant scientific and societal progress. At the same time, the use of technologies that display increasing degrees of autonomy brings in significant ethical, legal, and policy challenges. AI is disruptive to fundamental legal norms and concepts, as well as to systems of international governance.

Our winter academy offers you foundational knowledge on key issues at the intersection of theory and practice, and provides a platform for critical debate and engagement on emerging questions. The programme is structured along six themes: Understanding AI, AI ethics, AI and human rights, AI and international security, AI and responsibility and: AI policy and governance. It will address both the technical and legal aspects of AI, so whether you are a lawyer or a programmer, this academy will offer you the skills and knowledge to advance in your professional or academic career.

This winter academy is designed for professionals and academics working on issues related to AI and international law, in particular:

Policy makers, policy analysts and legal advisers working on innovation and technology in public or private institutions;

Industry professionals interested in the law and governance of AI;

Researchers and advanced students (master or PhD) in the fields of international law, political science, philosophy, or computer science.

This state-of-the-art winter academy will be hosted in an online format and take place over six days, split across two weeks: 10-12 February and 17-19 February 2021.

Click here for more information and the preliminary programme.
Click here to see last year’s list of speakers.

After successful completion of this winter academy, you will receive a professional certificate from the T.M.C. Asser Instituut.

Free online event: ‘Almost human: Law and human agency in the Time of Artificial Intelligence’.

Are you interested in Artificial Intelligence? Then join us on Thursday 26 November, for our Sixth T.M.C. Asser Annual Lecture, a unique online event with Professor Andrew Murray (London School of Economics) on AI and human agency.

How does datafication, the reduction of the complexity of the world to data values, threaten the Rule of Law? Why should we focus on the regulation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) rather than on ethics? Could human agency be superseded by algorithmic decision-making? And: has the Age of Algorithmic Warfare arrived?

In this thought-provoking Sixth Annual T.M.C. Asser Lecture, Prof. Andrew Murray, a leading thinker on information technology and regulation, will discuss the challenges that Artificial Intelligence and big data pose for human agency and the rule of law.
Please register here to receive your free link prior to the event. For enquiries, please contact TMCAsserLecture@asser.nl

