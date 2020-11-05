Arnab Goswami Arrest

Arnab Goswami has been arrested in relation to a criminal case filed in 2018. And it has nothing to do with freedom of press/expression as many suggesting. His name was categorically mentioned in the suicide note of an interior designer. Arnab is accused of not paying his dues to the interior designer which, in the eyes of interior designer's family, led to the suicide.





If Rhea Chakravarti can spend a month in abatement to suicide case even in the absence of any suicide note, why not Arnab do the same where he is categorically mentioned in the suicide note? Arnab is lucky that no one is doing media trial the way he did in Rhea's case. In any way the law will take its own course and if Mumbai police has falsely implicated him, he'll get relief from the courts soon.





https://www.facebook.com/100000247731256/posts/3733243803360507/

