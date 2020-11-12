CHINA: Filling the chips void

Trivium China
Thought we were finished gushing about Saturday’s Fifth Plenum debrief?
Think again.
At the meeting, Han Wenxiu also weighed in on China’s top priority for the next five years – innovation.
He argued that innovation and control of key technologies is a must for China to minimize vulnerability to foreign countries (Sina):
- “Reality has shown us that key core technologies cannot be bought [from foreign countries]."
- "Even if they sell it to you they may ask for a high price, or once they are in a bad mood they will cut off the supply and put you in shock.”
Here’s a clue: It's chips.
- “In 2019, China imported USD 305.5 billion worth of chips. It can be said that many multinational companies, such as Qualcomm, Intel, etc., could not have grown to their present size without cultivating the demand of the Chinese market.”
- “Now the US cut off supply, but our market demand still exists. This provides a rare opportunity for our domestic chip companies.”
Get smart: In key sectors, China is determined to replace foreign suppliers with domestic alternatives.
What to watch: Officials are still arguing about what, exactly, those key sectors are. Stay tuned.
read more
Comments