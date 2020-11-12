CHINA: Party Watch Weekly Report4|4





Weekly Report 4|4 10.31.2020-11.6.2020

David Gitter, Julia Bowie, Cady Deck, Brock Erdahl, and James O'Brien Highlights

The Central Committee released its proposals for the 14th Five-Year Plan that were adopted during the Fifth Plenum (see Senior Leaders section). Senior Leaders

Xi Jinping: A Number of Major Issues in the Nation’s Medium-Long Term Strategy on Economic and Social Development.

Qiushi



10.31 Xi Jinping published an article in Qiushi about how to turn the “crisis” and “test” of the coronavirus pandemic into an opportunity to achieve high-quality development. The article pointed out six key areas of focus: expanding domestic demand, stabilizing industrial supply chains, improving urbanization, adhering to goal-oriented scientific research, realizing the harmonious balance with man and nature, and strengthening the construction of the public health system.



First, a major strength of a big country is having a domestic but cyclical economy. Expanding domestic demand is necessary to achieve a “benign cycle (良性循环)” with a foundation based in the middle class consumption in domestic and international market cycles.



Second, Xi explained having a stabilized industrial supply chain is an important feature of a major economy. It is necessary to enhance the position of competitive industries and reduce the dependence on foreign markets and build a self-circulating safe supply chain.



Third, urbanization needs to put more emphasis on ecology and safety. Urbanization also needs to control population density by not blindly “spreading the jianbing” (“摊大饼”) and instead create multi-nodes and urban clusters of cities.



Fourth, the pandemic has shown the importance of optimizing the layout of scientific and technological resources, and improving the ability of scientific and technological innovation. It is necessary to increase research and development of virology, genetics, and immunology, and big data in medicine.



Fifth, Xi pointed out he has repeatedly emphasized that mankind must conform with, protect, and respect nature. It is necessary to improve territorial and spatial planning, clarify the ecological red line (生态红线), accelerate the formation of a protected nature system, and reasonably restrict economic and social activities.



Sixth, the pandemic has exposed shortcomings in the healthcare system. It is necessary to engage in top-down design of public health institutes and professional training, strengthen grassroots prevention and early-warning detection, and manage sensitive medical data.



Central Committee Releases Proposals for the 14th Five-Year Plan on National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives for 2035

Xinhua



11.3 Xinhua published the Central Committee’s proposals for the 14th Five-Year Plan that were adopted during the Fifth Plenum. It also published a summary

Industrial development: Focus on economic development in the real economy to build China as a strong manufacturing and digital power, improve the quality of the country’s infrastructure, strengthen international industrial security cooperation, promote the move toward a high quality and diversified service industry, and accelerate development of 5G.

Domestic market: Promote the balanced development of finance and real estate in the real economy, and the construction of a strong domestic economy and trade power. Advance the healthy development of household spending and expand holiday spending. Implement major domestic development projects such as the Sichuan-Tibet Railroad.

Deepen reform: Accelerate the optimization and structural adjustments to the state-owned economy, carry forward market reforms of the energy, railroad, and telecommunications industries, as well as other public sectors. Protect the property rights of private enterprises and the interests of entrepreneurs.

Rural revitalization: Strengthen the use of industry to supplement agriculture and promote coordination between industrial and agricultural workers and between urban rural areas. Explore implementing rural collective management, home ownership and qualification rights, and promote the development of poverty alleviation areas.

Regional development: Gradually form urbanized regions and production regions for agricultural goods. Implement urban renewal actions and increase the supply of affordable housing and rentals.

Cultural construction: Implement Xi Jinping Thought and Marxism, and strengthen the histories of the Party, New China, and Reform and Opening. Strengthen major cultural facilities and projects and promote the fused development of culture and tourism.

Green development: Support places where conditions permit to take the lead in reaching peak carbon emissions and form a plan to reach peak carbon emissions by 2030. Basically eliminate heavy pollution weather, strengthen the control of white pollution, and carry out waste management.

Open to the outside: Safeguard overseas Chinese enterprises’ legitimate rights and interests. Promote the internationalization of the RMB and create a new type of mutually beneficial cooperative relationship based on its use.

Social construction: Promote joint prosperity, increase low and middle income groups’ income rights, and increase rural and urban property income. Take advantage of online education to improve lifelong learning. Improve health services and responses and implement a national strategy to respond to China’s aging population.

Security development: Improve the centralized, unified, and highly effective authority system of National Security leadership. Place the protection of people’s life safety first, raise the capabilities of public safety guarantees, and improve the national emergency management system.

Defense construction: Ensure the realization of the military’s centenary goals in 2027. Propaganda Work

Continued Zhong Sheng Series: The True Face of the US--A Menace to Global Security

People’s Daily



11.01 The third installment in People’s Daily’s Zhong Sheng series, entitled “Promoting A Culture of Hegemony, Threatening the Security of the Global Culture of Security,” emphasized US cultural hegemony and violation of other countries’ sovereignty. The commentary used the designation of six Chinese media outlets as 'foreign missions’ as an example US hypocrisy in pursuing “frantic containment (疯狂遏制)” and “forcible interference (强行渗透)” while still pursuing cultural exchanges and democracy promotion. According to Zhong Shen, “some American politicians” stubbornly hold on to the idea of “American exceptionalism” and believe that the United States can only maintain national security by promoting American values ​​and democratic systems throughout the world. The article explains that after their failed experiment to “change China” (改变中国), these politicians are “paranoid” (妄想狂) and “soaked in cultural hegemonic thinking in their bones,” saying they want “to formulate a framework for relations with China based on the clash of civilizations.” The article concludes that the diversity of civilizations is the reality of human society, and human beings should “light the lamp of wisdom together in exchanges and mutual learning.” Those who engage in cultural hegemony “will eventually become lonely.”



Wang Huning Hosts Central Propaganda Team Mobilization Meeting

People's Daily



11.5 The “Study and Implementation of the Spirit of the Fifth Plenum of the 19th CCP Central Committee Central Propaganda Team Mobilization Meeting” was held in Beijing. Politburo Standing Committee member Wang Huning (王沪宁) presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Wang expressed the “high level of importance that General Secretary Xi attaches to the study, dissemination, and implementation of the spirit of the plenum,” and “raised clear requirements [for cadres].” In the speech, Wang stressed the importance of the “guiding [philosophy] of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism for a New Era with Chinese Characteristics.”



People's Daily



10.30 The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection Standing Committee convened a conference on “studying the spirit of the Fifth Plenum of the 19th Central Committee.” The Standing Committee asserted the importance of “strengthening the four consciousnesses (四个意识), insisting on the four self-confidences (四个自信), and [the] two defends (两个维护).” The committee emphasized the significance of “consciously unifying thought and action with the policies deployed by the Party Central Committee, to promote the development of high-quality disciplinary inspection and supervisory work for a new era, in order to comprehensively construct a modern socialist nation, and to continue to offer strong guarantees.”



11.3 Guo Yezhou held a video conference with British Member of Parliament and former Labour Party Shadow Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government



11.4 International Department Head Song Tao (宋涛) participated in and Guo Yezhu presided over the opening ceremony of a high-level webinar for the CCP and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP/Sri Lanka People's Front) on “strengthening exchanges between the two countries’ ruling parties and mutual learning from governing experience.” Other Chinese participants included Hainan Party Committee Secretary Liu Cigui (刘赐贵), Hainan Party Committee Standing Committee member and Secretary-General Sun Dahai (孙大海), and Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong (戚振宏). Sri Lankan participants comprised more than 50 high-level government officials and SLPP leaders, including Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Education Minister and SLPP Chair G. L. Peiris, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister and SLPP Youth Head Namal Rajapaksa, Plantation Minister Ramesh Pathirana, and SLPP General Secretary



11.4 International Department Deputy Head Qian Hongshan (钱洪山) held a video conference with Italian Senate Foreign Affairs Committee President and Five Star Movement Head of International Relations



11.4 International Department Deputy Head Wang Yajun (王亚军) participated in the opening ceremony of a webinar for Cambodia People's Party (CPP) cadres on “jointly planning for the new development of the community with a shared future for China and Cambodia in the post-pandemic era.” Other participants included Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian (王文天) and CPP Central Committee member and Monitoring Committee Deputy Head



11.4 Wang Yajun held a video conference with Mongolian State Great Khural Mongolia-China Parliamentary Group Vice Chair and Mongolian People's Party Parliamentary Group Vice Chair



11.5 Guo Yezhou participated in an online activity for neighboring countries’ political parties on “rural revitalization under the normalization of epidemic prevention and control” and “the role of grassroots party organizations in rural revitalization.” Other participants included nearly 300 leaders and youth members of 16 political parties from Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and



Central Organization Department Publishes Notice Regarding Political Achievement Evaluation for Improving and Promoting High-Quality Development

People's Daily



11.5 The Central Organization Department published a “Notice Regarding Political Achievement Evaluation for Improving and Promoting High-Quality Development.” The notice “requires all regions, all work units to organize [respective] personnel departments to concentrate on objectives and assignments to promote high-quality development and to conscientiously carry out work in light of actual conditions.”



The notice indicated the importance of “promoting high-quality development and optimizing performance indicators for substantive political accomplishments.” The notice mentions that high-quality development requirements include “innovation, coordination, greenness, openness, and shared development.” The notice warns cadres against “formalism” and emphasized the importance of “clarifying cadres political accomplishments and strengthening leading groups and leading cadres daily management, and linking the advancing implementation of high-quality development work tasks.” The Central Organization Department guidance sets evaluation criteria that assesses cadres based on their performance promoting “the people’s feeling of fulfillment, happiness, and safety.”



