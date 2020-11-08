 Skip to main content

Delhi sees a 28% fall in rape cases in 2020


Sakshi Chand | TNN | Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 12:49 IST
TNN
Representative image

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s latest 

data

 on 

crime against women

, released on Friday, shows a 

28% fall

 in the number of 

rape cases

 in 

2020

. Similarly, molestation cases have gone down by 32.91% and cases relating to ‘outraging a woman’s modesty’ dipped by 18.51%.


At least 1,241 rape cases were reported this year till September 30 as compared to 1,723 cases in the corresponding period last year. And 1,527 cases of molestation were reported this year as against 2,276 in 2019. Analysis of rape cases shows that accused were known to the victims in 97.66% cases while rapes by strangers stood at 2.34%.

Page-10 Graphic-1 (7)


The case solving per cent in rape cases stood at 91.6%, molestations at 82.7% and insult to modesty at 76.6% in 2020.


The data shows that Delhi’s conviction rate is higher than the all-India rate. In molestation cases, the city had a conviction rate of 34% as compared to the national rate of 27%. Similarly, in cases of eve teasing, a conviction rate of 26% was reported as compared to the 24% all-India rate.



Delhi Police officials attribute the fall in crime against women cases to police commissioner S N Shrivastava's zero-tolerance policy. Soon after he took charge, Shrivastava had asked all district DCPs to directly supervise the investigation in rape cases. A scientific study was carried out to map areas, which reported more crime against women. The top cop then asked for intense patrolling in these areas.


Among other measures, action against people drinking in public places was given priority. “At least 28,375 persons were arrested for this offence in 2020,” a senior officer said, adding that these steps resulted in drastic reduction in crimes against women.


Not just the district police but the cyber unit of the Delhi Police also took timely action against online abusers, and people harassing women online were blocked. Civic agencies were instructed to make proper light arrangments in dark patches of the city and even offices where women worked late at night were told to take proper safety measures.


The police commissioner also directed district DCPs to ensure case investigations are done scientifically and in a timely manner. The police brass also enforced a 20 days’ time limit in filing of chargesheets in rapes cases after the arrest of the accused.


The arrest of the accused was given priority. This led to a high solving rate in rape cases (91.62%) and molestation cases (82.71%) in 2020. Delhi Police also took several proactive measures to ensure that women feel confident in open spaces. All-women PCR vans have been stationed outside market places and in areas often frequented by women.


Delhi Traffic Police has also been tasked to challan vehicles having tinted glasses and pick-up vans illegally parked at bus stations. Apart from setting up women help desks, even the rape cases are handed over to women police officers so that victims feel comfortable in reporting the crime

