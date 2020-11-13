Dhirubhai Ambani: The man who said why not?

MOHAN GURUSWAMY:













Speaking at Reliance Industries Limited, AGM in June 2017, Mukesh Ambani said that in just 37 years Reliance became a world-class company. That it has so far invested Rs.240,000 crores in its businesses and was poised to invest a further Rs.180,000 crores in the next three year cycle. RIL is now poised to enter the Fortune 50 after being in the Fortune 100s for years. The story of how it reached these levels that made it India's biggest single company, its single biggest exporter and its single biggest tax payer is a remarkable story in itself. It is also a commentary on how India manages itself and deals with wealth creation.





Given our recent political and intellectual tradition, the image of a greedy, exploitative, manipulative and somehow undeserving capitalist is etched in our minds and hence in our national discourse. The garish lifestyles of our tycoons and notably the Mukesh Ambani family reinforces that notion. In most cases this is a distortion of the truth. In the USA they referred to them derisively as the “robber barons.” Those who speak of capitalists in these terms are confused about the role of capitalism in building an economy. Many still don’t realize that the socialist paradigm has failed all over the world. They also fail to make a distinction between “market” entrepreneurs and “political” entrepreneurs.





A true market entrepreneur endeavors to succeed by selling a better, newer or cheaper product or service. Like Steve Jobs and closer home people like Kersanbhai Patel who introduced Nirma, a low cost detergent that ended the Levers dominance of this market and slashed its bottom line, or R.Mohan of Transelektra who introduced the Good Knight mosquito repellant mat in India. At an earlier time Jamsetji Tata contemplated the ubiquitous steel sheet roofing, and Ardeshir Godrej the mass-produced steel almirah. Or Dhirubhai Ambani who put durable and colorful polyester blended fabrics within the reach of most Indians for the first time. In 1975 a World Bank technical team visited RIL’s factory at Naroda and opined that it was the most efficient textile unit in the world.





On the other hand we have the “political” entrepreneur who thrives by influencing government by legislation and regulation to help his business or by getting the state to subsidize or reallocate acquired property. Given the political system that prevailed in India after independence, and even before that, where the State acquired huge powers of allocation and became the principal driver of the economy by constantly jibbing policy. In this atmosphere most of the post-independence entrepreneurs in India were political entrepreneurs. Influencing government became their main business and it largely continues. Ambani became very good at this too. He once told me he found a decrepit system that was being used by all industrial houses to get bigger and enrich themselves so he joined the race, but did it better and won.





So much so that of the top fifty companies, I can only see Tata’s as having occasionally shown the spark of market entrepreneurship with its pick-up trucks line in 1988, and its botched Nano project. An entrepreneur’s main goal is to succeed by getting rich. He or she will do whatever it takes to achieve this goal. What kind of entrepreneurs they become depends on the system they operate in. Blaming them for how they did it is to miss the point, and also not understand the role the accumulation of wealth plays in expanding the market and the economy.





When the history of our recent times will be written the inexorable rise of Dhirajilal Hirachand Ambani (1932-2002) better known as Dhirubhai Ambani will be one of its more memorable chapters. Because more than the rags to riches quality of the Ambani saga it is a true chronicle of the struggle to transform India from being a laboratory for Lasky inspired social experimentation into an economic powerhouse set to takes it rightful place in the global political economy.





I first heard of Ambani in the late sixties when my friend Martin Henry the Managing Director of Madura Coats, the Indian subsidiary of the Scottish multinational - Coats Paton’s, and then a textile major predicted to me that Reliance will soon be the leader of the textile industry because it made the best fabrics at costs that were unthinkable for companies saddled with huge legacy costs and managerial deadweight. This was at a time when the marquee names of our textile business were the now long forgotten names like DCM, Calico, Binny’s, Madura, Tata Textiles and Bombay Dyeing. Vimal was the Toyota of the Indian textile business!





At that time to be a Bombay Dyeing model was an endorsement of good looks that set many a beauty on the road to stardom. Or in the case of Maneka Gandhi, to a fairy tale marriage. Nusli Wadia was generally considered a business titan and his company’s advertising lionized him in Bombay’s marketing and advertising community. So while Ambani focused on making the best textiles and offering the consumer the best value for hard-earned money, Wadia tried to make good with the high-class advertising. Dhirubhai Ambani’s Vimal was then nowhere on the billboard horizon, but by the early eighties it was the brightest corporate star in the firmament and the stock market danced to the beat of the Reliance drummer.





What happened in the textile business happened all over. Of the top ten industrial houses in India in the early eighties, only Tata and Aditya Birla now survive in that list. The new generation of Indian companies, many inspired by Reliance, blazed a new trail with great economies of scale and by escaping the shackles of the license-permit Raj that, while making most existing corporations profitable, did so at the cost of productivity, quality and availability. Remember Bajaj scooters and the Hindustan Ambassador? And what BM Munjal’s Hero and Maruti Suzuki did to them.





But Ambani found ways to beat the system. In a well-documented series of articles by S. Gurumurthy in The Indian Express we learnt as to how Reliance imported a PFY plant with twice the capacity than declared for customs and licensed capacity. The Bombay Dyeing and Indian Express partnership went to town with this transgression when the real transgression was how the old firms manipulated the system to limit the capacity of business rivals to systematically bilk the citizen consumer. When I once asked Ambani about this, he just said; “The Government always says NO, and I say WHY NOT?”





The public responded by buying more Vimal textiles and buying more Reliance shares. That seems so long ago. Do we remember how Bajaj made the same scooter for decades and made a fortune in the process? Do we remember how the lobbyists in New Delhi worked more to thwart additional capacity and competition as if it was the national enemy? This was the system Ambani took on and exposed as mere hollow hypocrisy, which is why few took the exposes of Arun Shourie and S.Gurumurthy seriously. The public apparently had a superior perception of what the truth actually was than those professing to be concerned with the truth?





The Narasimha Rao years saw the advent of industrial de-licensing and the scrapping of the DGTD which freed Reliance to grow many times over. By the time the Vajpayee government came to office Reliance’s annual profit exceeded Bombay Dyeing’s turn over. After all, there are limits to what good advertising can do for you?





But this saga did not end here. With Advani as Home Minister the old Wadia lobby around him got busy again. I remember the tussle between South Block and North Block on raiding Reliance and Dhirubhai Ambani. The Prime Minister did not want the raid. The Home Minister was insistent. The PM even called up the Director of the CBI to back off, but the Home Minister prevailed. Ambani was raided. Expectedly, nothing came of it. The Reliance growth saga continued. Even Arun Shourie was forced to comment that what India needed was a hundred Dhirubhai Ambani’s.





There is no other story in India comparable with Ambani’s. The only close parallel internationally would be the saga of Konusuke Matsushita who built the greatest consumer electronics business the world has known has made brands like National, Pioneer and JVC household names world over. Matsushita emerged from the debris of post-war Japan and was driven by an ambition to make Japan great once again. Nothing was allowed to stand in his way. He either took over the competition or ran them to the ground. So much so the USA today does not have a single manufacturer of consumer electronics and only a token presence in domestic appliances.





When Matsushita died, Presidents and Prime Ministers vied to be at his funeral, which was broadcast live to the world. Likewise when Ambani died every political leader and captain of industry stood in a line with common people to pay homage to him at Seawind on Bombay’s Cuffe Parade. LK Advani cut short his visit to Gujarat and also stood in that line. Dhirubhai Ambani would have chuckled over that and said “Why not?”





